MLS Snapshot: Atlanta United 4-0 LA Galaxy (video)

The match in 100 words (or less): Somewhere, Atlanta United is still scoring now with 19 goals in its last five outings. The “Five Stripes” fired at will for the second-straight game, leading 3-0 before Jermaine Jones made it academic with a silly red card. Yamil Asad had two goals and two assists in the first half, while Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez also scored. For Martinez, it’s seven goals in seven days. LA has quit, and Tata Martino’s Atlanta may just pose a threat to Toronto FC’s presumed MLS Cup Final spot.

[ MORE: Bundesliga wrap | La Liga | Serie A ]

Three moments that mattered

13′ — Maaaaayyyybe defend, LA? — It’s one thing for Rafael Garcia to back off and back off and back off and back off Yamil Asad. It’s another thing to fail in any attempt to mark the hottest scorer in MLS: Josef Martinez.

Who else?! Josef Martínez opens the scoring for @ATLUTD. It's 1-0 for the home team. #ATLvLA https://t.co/VyWKE4WZ3L — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 20, 2017

20′ — Three goals in seven minutes — About that “defending”… woof. This is a straight-up passing drill for ATL.

☑️ Class pass

☑️ Unselfish play

☑️ Simple finish#ATLUTD on 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/F7DM2b9yKC — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 20, 2017

39′ — Jermaine Jones rolls back the years (not in a good way) — The combustible midfielder showed that vibes haven’t settled in LA despite Sigi Schmid’s presence, taking an easy red considering VAR’s abilities for dragging his cleat in the direction of a fellow human’s spine.

RED CARD! Jermaine Jones gets sent off for kicking Hector Villalba. Things just got that much more difficult for #LAGalaxy #ATLUTD #ATLvLA pic.twitter.com/ljc3bmDEkI — GolazoJuice (@GolazoJuice) September 20, 2017

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the Match: Asad

Goal scorers: Martinez (13′), Asad (16′, 20′), Almiron (43′)

Follow @NicholasMendola