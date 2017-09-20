Premier League player Power Rankings: Top 20

It is still early in the season but the player Power Rankings are already becoming increasingly familiar.
Players from Manchester City dominate our top five, while plenty of stars from Manchester United are also in the top 20 as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola work their magic. There are also plenty of new entries as new signings find their feet across the league.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
- Nemanja Matic (Man United) – Up 11
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 11
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Up 4
- Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) – New entry
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 5
- Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Even
- Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – New entry
- Juan Mata (Man United) – New entry
- Pascal Gross (Brighton) – Down 7
- David De Gea (Man United) – New entry
- Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City) – New entry
- Mario Lemina (Southampton) – New entry
- Cesar Azpcilicueta (Chelsea) – Down 3
- Jack Butland (Stoke City) – Down 11
- Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) – New entry
- Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) – New entry
- Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town) – New entry
- Shokdran Mustafi (Arsenal) – New entry