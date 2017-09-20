More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Premier League player Power Rankings: Top 20

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
It is still early in the season but the player Power Rankings are already becoming increasingly familiar.

Players from Manchester City dominate our top five, while plenty of stars from Manchester United are also in the top 20 as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola work their magic. There are also plenty of new entries as new signings find their feet across the league.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
  2. Nemanja Matic (Man United) – Up 11
  3. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  4. David Silva (Man City) – Up 11
  5. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Up 4
  6. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) – New entry
  7. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 5
  8. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Even
  9. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. Juan Mata (Man United) – New entry
  11. Pascal Gross (Brighton) – Down 7
  12. David De Gea (Man United) – New entry
  13. Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City) – New entry
  14. Mario Lemina (Southampton) – New entry
  15. Cesar Azpcilicueta (Chelsea) – Down 3
  16. Jack Butland (Stoke City) – Down 11
  17. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) – New entry
  18. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) – New entry
  19. Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town) – New entry
  20. Shokdran Mustafi (Arsenal) – New entry

Mark Sampson fired as England women’s coach

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT
The English Football Association announced on Wednesday that the head coach of the women’s team, Mark Sampson, has been fired as their boss.

Sampson, 34, led the Lionesses to both the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup and the 2017 European Championships, their best-ever finishes on the international stage and also their highest-ever world ranking of third.

However, amid uproar regarding allegations of racist abuse and bullying from current England forward Eni Aluko, something Sampson has been cleared of by two separate investigations, the FA now cite safeguarding allegations from 2014 as the reason for firing Sampson.

His previous job was as the manager of Bristol Academy women’s team from 2009-13 and the FA say it was “unacceptable behavior by a coach.”

Below is the statement from the English Football Association in full.

The Football Association can confirm that Mark Sampson’s contract as England Women’s head coach has been terminated with immediate effect.

Prior to taking charge of the national team in December 2013, Sampson was manager of Bristol Academy. In 2014, safeguarding allegations were made against him about his time with Bristol Academy. The safeguarding assessment was that he did not pose a risk working in the game.

However, the full report of that investigation was only brought to the attention of the current FA leadership last week and it is our judgement that it revealed clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour by a coach.

It is on this basis that we have acted quickly to agree a termination of Sampson’s contract. In respect of investigations into specific allegations made by Eniola Aluko in 2016, The FA stands by the findings of the independent barrister Katharine Newton’s investigation.

Sampson has denied all of the accusations put to him and no evidence of wrong-doing was found. We will continue to support the independent investigation as it reviews the recent evidence presented to it and publish any new findings and recommendations.

Russia regains FIFA Council seat after Mutko’s ouster

Associated PressSep 20, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) Russia has regained its place on the FIFA Council, six months after Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko was blocked from re-election.

UEFA member federations on Wednesday elected Alexei Sorokin, CEO of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee, by acclamation as one of their delegates to FIFA’s strategy-setting committee.

The seat, which runs through 2021, was vacant since May when Mutko was formally forced to step down.

Mutko’s candidacy was blocked by FIFA’s then governance committee chairman, Miguel Maduro, because of a conflict of interest with his government work. Maduro, who was ousted by FIFA weeks later, said last week that the world soccer body’s leaders put pressure on him to protect Mutko’s position.

Meeting with British lawmakers, Maduro said he was told that his ruling on Mutko’s eligibility could threaten FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s hold on power and “would be a disaster” for the World Cup.

Sorokin became the eighth of the nine European delegates on the 37-member FIFA Council. The ninth was left vacant in July when long-time Spanish soccer leader Angel Maria Villar resigned as a vice president of FIFA and UEFA after being arrested in a corruption investigation.

Villar was detained along with three other soccer officials, including his son, on charges of improper management, misappropriation of funds, corruption and falsifying documents.

Interim replacements for Villar were to be confirmed later Wednesday at a meeting of the UEFA executive committee.

Predicting the FIFPro World XI for 2016-17

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT
With the World Players’ Union, FIFPro, releasing the 55 players who received the most votes from over 25,000 professional players from across the globe based on their play in 2016-17, plenty of usual suspects have been selected as the top players on the planet.

But who will make the final XI when it is announced in London on Oct. 23?

With one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards selected by each professional surveyed, it is quite likely that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will make the team for the 10th straight season. Because, well, they’re Ronaldo and Messi.

Elsewhere there is plenty of debate as to who will make up the defense and midfield and even in goal.

Below I select my XI and I urge you to do the same in the comments section below.

Remember: we can't always agree on everything but let's get along…

JPW selects his FIFPro World 11

Goalkeeper: David De Gea (Manchester United)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Neymar JR (Paris Saint-Germain)

Karim Benzema signs new contract at Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT
Karim Benzema has signed a new four-year contract at Real Madrid.

[ MORE: Sargent to Werder Bremen

The French striker, 29, has become the latest star name to commit their future to the two-time reigning European champions with Marcelo, Isco and Dani Carvajal all signing new deals over the past week.

Benzema will now remain at Real until June 30, 2021, with the Frenchman scoring 181 goals in 371 appearances as well as winning two La Liga titles, three European Cups and two Copa del Rey trophies during his time in the Spanish capital.

It is believed this new deal has a release clause of over $1.35 billion as Spanish clubs are now becoming increasingly wary of losing their star players a la Neymar leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite his expulsion from the French national team for over 18 months due to his alleged involvement in a blackmail case involving a sex tape and former teammate Mathieu Valbuena, Benzema has been in fine form for Real since Zinedine Zidane took charge in 2015.

Benzema scored 19 goals in 48 games in all competitions last season and 28 in 36 games the season before that as his hold up play and ability to drift out wide or drop deeper crucial to getting the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Co.

That said, Benzema has scored just once in six appearances this season but Real are obviously happy with what he is producing aside from goals.

With question marks over the future of Bale at the Bernabeu, locking down Benzema shows just how important he is to Zidane’s attacking unit as they seek to seal a third-straight UEFA Champions League title.