Serie A: Mertens scores unreal goal; Napoli, Milan, Juve win (video)

It’s early but signs of an actual title race in Italy are truly delightful.

Juventus and Napoli remain perfect, with the latter above the former in the Serie A table this early season following Wednesday wins.

Roma and Atalanta posted blowout wins, while AC Milan won a day after their Milanese rivals Inter needed a 77th minute penalty to draw at Bologna.

Lazio 1-4 Napoli

There were five goals in this one, but the only one you need to witness comes on this unreal shot from an odd angle by the world’s top under-appreciated scorer: Dries Mertens.

Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina

Mario Mandzukic scored the lone goal as The Old Lady slipped further behind Napoli in goal difference.

AC Milan 2-0 SPAL

I Rossoneri scored on a penalty in each half, with new boys Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie converting the chances.

Benevento 0-4 Roma

Edin Dzeko buried a pair of goals and the hosts gifted i Lupi a pair of own goals.

Elsewhere

Bologna 1-1 Inter Milan — Tuesday

Cagliari 0-1 Sassuolo

Genoa 1-1 Chievo

Verona 0-0 Sampdoria

Udinese 2-3 Torino

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Napoli 5 5 0 0 19 3 16 2-0-0 3-0-0 15 Juventus 5 5 0 0 14 3 11 3-0-0 2-0-0 15 Inter Milan 5 4 1 0 11 2 9 2-0-0 2-1-0 13 AC Milan 5 4 0 1 10 6 4 3-0-0 1-0-1 12 Torino 5 3 2 0 10 5 5 1-1-0 2-1-0 11 Lazio 5 3 1 1 10 8 2 1-1-1 2-0-0 10 Roma 4 3 0 1 9 3 6 1-0-1 2-0-0 9 Sampdoria 4 2 2 0 6 4 2 1-0-0 1-2-0 8 Atalanta 5 2 1 2 9 7 2 2-0-1 0-1-1 7 Fiorentina 5 2 0 3 8 7 1 1-0-1 1-0-2 6 Cagliari 5 2 0 3 4 6 -2 1-0-1 1-0-2 6 Chievo 5 1 2 2 5 8 -3 0-1-1 1-1-1 5 Bologna 5 1 2 2 4 7 -3 0-2-1 1-0-1 5 SPAL 5 1 1 3 3 8 -5 1-0-1 0-1-2 4 Sassuolo 5 1 1 3 3 8 -5 0-1-1 1-0-2 4 Udinese 5 1 0 4 7 10 -3 1-0-2 0-0-2 3 Genoa 5 0 2 3 5 9 -4 0-1-2 0-1-1 2 Verona 5 0 2 3 1 11 -10 0-1-2 0-1-1 2 Crotone 5 0 1 4 1 11 -10 0-1-2 0-0-2 1 Benevento 5 0 0 5 1 14 -13 0-0-3 0-0-2 0

