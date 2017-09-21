Top Storylines for Premier League Week 6

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

After a week of League Cup action domestically, the Premier League returns this weekend with a myriad of interesting matchups and storylines.

Let’s take a look at some of this week’s top story’s to follow:

Can Manchester City continue its torrid form?

Manchester City has finally found its groove under manager Pep Guardiola.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The club has won five successive games, the last three coming on the road while scoring a combined 19 goals. Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are a terrific 1-2 punch while David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne have been stars in midfield, with De Bruyne pulling the strings for Man City all season.

There’s every likelihood that Man City will continue its impressive run on Saturday. The club hosts floundering Crystal Palace, which is still adjusting to new manager Roy Hodgson.

Can Liverpool stop its slide

Liverpool’s red-hot August has become an ice-cold September.

Since the end of the transfer window, Jurgen Klopp‘s side has failed to record a win in all competitions, with draws against Sevilla and Burnley and losses to Manchester City and most recently Leicester City in the League Cup.

Now, Liverpool make the same trip east to Leicester for the second time in five days, hoping to regain momentum and change the negative feeling around the team.

Everton, Bournemouth in early-season relegation scrap

Everton’s below-par form has been well documented this season but what hasn’t gotten a lot of mention has been the disappointed and disjointed performances of AFC Bournemouth.

Both teams are currently in the relegation zone and will be looking for a big three points on Saturday to lift them out of the danger area. Despite their places in the table, this is a game between two coaches who like expansive soccer, so expect plenty of good passing and perhaps a good team goal or two before the whistle is blown.