PSG’s Neymar out with foot injury

Associated PressSep 22, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain says Neymar will miss Saturday’s French league match at Montpellier because of a right foot injury.

The 25-year-old Neymar has scored four goals and delivered four assists in five games with PSG since he joined from Barcelona in a world-record transfer worth 222 million euros ($262 million). It’s the first game the Brazil international will miss with PSG since he was authorized to play.

PSG travels to Montpellier aiming to extend its perfect league record this season to seven matches.

It is unclear whether Neymar will have recovered in time for next week’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

Premier League Preview: Southampton vs. Manchester United

By Kyle BonnSep 22, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT
  • Southampton has 3 clean sheets in 5 PL games this season
  • 8 players have scored for MUFC, the most in the PL
  • Saints have lost to MUFC 24 times, more than any other PL team

Manchester United can equal its club record best start to a Premier League season if they defeat Southampton at St. Mary’s Saturday morning (Watch live, 10:00 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils, as they were all of last season, have one of the best defensive records in the Premier League, conceding just two goals through five matches, joint-best alongside Manchester City.

The Southampton defense, however, will be most hyped in this match as Virgil Van Dijk is likely to make his first start for the Saints since January. The Dutchman has been out of action after holding out of preseason and the start of the campaign over transfer rumors, but is back with the club after returning as a substitute last time out.

Southampton has conceded just four goals in five games without their most coveted defender, but they have also scored just four goals on their way to eight points thus far, which leaves them in ninth position.

On the other side, Manchester United will be missing Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo, but otherwise have a clean bill of health as they look to at the least keep stride with their cross-town rivals atop the league table. Jose Mourinho has six away fixtures over the next four weeks across all competitions, and will likely look to rotate the squad at some point during that stretch.

What they’re saying

Mourinho on Southampton: “Southampton to be fair, I played them in my second spell in England, I played them and they had Mauricio [Pochettino], and then [Ronald] Koeman, and then [Claude] Puel and now Mauricio [Pellegrino] – and I don’t see many changes. It’s the kind of club where they are very stable in the way they play, the way they think (about) football, the qualities of their players. It’s a good team to be a manager. Honestly, it’s a very good club to be a manager and I see the match as a very difficult match.”

Pellegrino on Manchester United: “When we play against the biggest team in the world, it allows us to draw some conclusions about how we are. This is for me the nice challenge and we have to strive for this. Playing against Manchester United is one of the most beautiful things. I will live this opportunity, I will live this game, and now we have to try to enjoy this game.”

Prediction

This could be a difficult match for Manchester United. Southampton’s defense is very stout, and the Red Devils could potentially find themselves frustrated should they find themselves goalless through the first 60 minutes. Ultimately, the smartest play here is a close 1-0 win for Manchester United with a late goal, but a similar result in the other direction wouldn’t be the most shocking thing.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, previews

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 22, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
The big games just keep coming in the Premier League.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Arsenal vs. West Brom – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Ham vs. Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Southampton vs. Manchester United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Stoke City vs. Chelsea – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Brighton vs. Newcastle United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]  

Swansea City vs. Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

http://imgur.com/SF8MzIP

Everton vs. Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester City vs. Liverpool – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Real Madrid adds Marcelo to list of injured players

Associated PressSep 22, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid says defender Marcelo has joined its growing list of injured players after tearing a muscle in his left leg.

Marcelo injured his leg during the second half of Wednesday’s 1-0 home loss to Real Betis. The club did not specify how long he would be sidelined.

Madrid was already without Marcelo’s backup, Theo Hernandez, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. Striker Karim Benzema, midfielders Toni Kroos and Mateo Kovacic, and defender Jesus Vallejo are also out with injuries.

Madrid has gotten off to a slow start after two draws and a loss in three home matches. With only two wins from five matches, it is seven points behind leader Barcelona.

On Saturday, Madrid visits Alaves, which has lost all five of its matches this season.

STREAM, TV: Full Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 22, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT
The Premier League season is in full flow and plenty of tasty games are coming your way in Week 6.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Saturday is a big London derby at the London Stadium between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Hammers aim to make it three home wins on the spin against Spurs.

Manchester City then host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Roy Hodgson looks to grab his first points as Eagles boss and Pep Guardiola‘s men aim to stay top of the table.

At the same time Stoke City host Chelsea at the bet365 Stadium (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Mark Hughes‘ Potters aiming to add the reigning champs to their big scalps at home so far this season after beating Arsenal and drawing with Man United.

To round things off on Saturday, Leicester City host Liverpool at the King Power Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool’s defensive issues dissipate.

Sunday sees one game with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Newcastle United at the Amex (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the two newly-promoted teams squaring off.

Week 6 ends with Arsenal hosting West Bromwich Albion on Monday at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Can Arsene Wenger‘s men get back on track?

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Chelsea – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Liverpool — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
11 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]