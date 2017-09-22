STREAM, TV: Full Premier League schedule

The Premier League season is in full flow and plenty of tasty games are coming your way in Week 6.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App

Kicking things off on Saturday is a big London derby at the London Stadium between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Hammers aim to make it three home wins on the spin against Spurs.

Manchester City then host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Roy Hodgson looks to grab his first points as Eagles boss and Pep Guardiola‘s men aim to stay top of the table.

At the same time Stoke City host Chelsea at the bet365 Stadium (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Mark Hughes‘ Potters aiming to add the reigning champs to their big scalps at home so far this season after beating Arsenal and drawing with Man United.

To round things off on Saturday, Leicester City host Liverpool at the King Power Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool’s defensive issues dissipate.

Sunday sees one game with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Newcastle United at the Amex (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the two newly-promoted teams squaring off.

Week 6 ends with Arsenal hosting West Bromwich Albion on Monday at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Can Arsene Wenger‘s men get back on track?

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Chelsea – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Liverpool — NBC [STREAM]



Sunday

11 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday

3 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]

