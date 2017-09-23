More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Barron Trump signs for DC United’s youth team

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2017, 8:19 AM EDT
Previously he’s been spotted wearing an Arsenal jersey and now Barron Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, could be the future of U.S. Soccer.

Okay, that’s taking it a little too far but still, he obviously loves the game.

News has arrived that the 11-year-old has joined D.C. United’s U-12 team as part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy and is listed as a midfielder.

During the White House’s Annual Easter Egg Roll in April he was seen wearing an Arsenal jersey. He also spoke with players from D.C. United and Barron has also been seen kicking a ball around the White House lawn.

Imagine if you put up a couple of goals on that lawn. What a lovely pitch that is for your backyard…

Barron has been given the number 81 jersey and has played in four games this season, with DCU’s next home game at RFK Stadium on Saturday against PA Classics.

Three things learned from Tottenham’s win at West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2017, 9:58 AM EDT
LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham United on Saturday in a thrilling London derby at the London Stadium.

Spurs thought they had sewed up a routine victory after they went 3-0 up after an hour but Serge Aurier’s red card set up a nervy finish as Javier Hernandez and Cheikhou Kouyate scored headers for the Hammers.

Here’s what we learned from the London Stadium.

COMPLETE KANE

In 2017 Harry Kane has scored 25 goals. In Europe’s top five leagues only Lionel Messi has scored more (34).

Earlier this week Kane was the only Englishman to be named among the 55 nominees for the FIFPro World 11 for 2016-17. It’s easy to see why.

His first goal was a diving header, instinctively glanced into the far corner. His second was about being in the right place at the right time to slot home. He hit the post twice in the second half and could have easily had a hat trick.

Aside from his finishing and his hot streak (six goals in his last four games for Spurs and eight in his last six if you include his goals for England earlier this month) his vision and ability to drop deep, bring others into play and link up the game set him apart.

Kane is not a true predator like Sergio Aguero. He is not a forward who always scores spectacular goals like Alexis Sanchez or one who usually does his damage just in the box like Romelu Lukaku. He has it all.

Harry Kane is the complete forward and at the age of 24 it is hard to spot a weakness in his game.

AURIER AN ISSUE

Serge Aurier arrived at Tottenham with plenty of baggage off the pitch but on it he’s proving a real Jekyll and Hyde character.

The Ivory Coast right back made one superb covering tackle in the first half to deny Marko Arnautovic in the box but then also wandered out of position on multiple occasions and didn’t exactly bust a gut to get back into position.

His two silly challenges in the space of six minutes in the second half summed up his play. A rash tackle on Mark Noble was followed up by a wild lunge on Andy Carroll and Aurier was off.

That sending off rattled Spurs who could’ve easily coughed up a three-goal lead and let two points go.

Mauricio Pochettino knew he had plenty on his plate when he signed Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day. This performance showed he is perhaps not worth the risk and either Kieran Trippier or Kyle Walker-Peters deserve a chance at right back.

HAMMERS HUMBLED

The 3-2 scoreline doesn’t tell the story of this game.

Sure, West Ham scored twice in the final 25 minutes and rallied to try and grab an improbably point, but that papered over the cracks.

Slaven Bilic‘s future is still not decided and that uncertainty is ripping the team apart.

Not knowing if Bilic will be in charge beyond the next few months, let alone the end of this season when his current deal runs out, it feels like West Ham are at a real crossroads.

With the owners so far unwilling to give Bilic a new deal, performances like the one his side dished up from minutes 20-65 on Saturday won’t help his cause. The Hammers started well but fell apart when Michail Antonio went off injured and was replaced by Andy Carroll.

Bilic was backed with a team full of experienced international as Marko Arnautovic, Hernandez, Pablo Zabaleta and Joe Hart arrived in the summer but there doesn’t seem to be a real long-term plan at West Ham. That showed in their performance on Saturday as they battled back from 3-0 down which put a brave face on yet another jumbled display.

Kane after another brace: “I just want to score against every team”

By Nicholas MendolaSep 23, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT
Harry Kane has three braces in September following his goal-free August, and Spurs continue to climb the Premier League table following a 3-2 win against West Ham United on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Spurs built a 3-0 lead through two from Kane and another from Christian Eriksen, but West Ham pulled one back before a Serge Aurier red card set the stage for a wild ending.

[ RECAP: West Ham 2-3 Spurs ]

The North Londoners held on for the win, boosting its standing to third on 11 points before the rest of the big boys play their weekend fixtures.

Here’s Kane, via the BBC:

“When you are 3-0 up and end up going 3-1 or 3-2 it is always nerve-wracking, especially with 10 men. But it is a great result.

“I see stuff go round on social media (about his goalscoring) but I don’t think about it. I just want to score against every team. I am delighted to get a couple and help the team win.

“We know we have to improve our home form and we will be right up there. To get nine points from three away games is really good.”

Kane now has September braces against Everton, West Ham, and Borussia Dortmund — not bad — and visits APOEL Nicosia and Huddersfield Town this week. Might he add another to his record?

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Man City host Crystal Palace in a top v. bottom clash, Chelsea head to Stoke, Manchester United travel to Southampton, Swansea host Watford and Huddersfield head to Burnley.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Chelsea – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Celtic unbeaten in 10 Old Firm Derbies after win at Rangers

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 23, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT
Celtic made it 10-straight Old Firm Derbies unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Rangers on Saturday at the Ibrox Stadium.

Tom Rogic scored after halftime and Leigh Griffiths added an insurance marker in the 65th minute as traveling Celtic moved five points clear of second-place Aberdeen and eight ahead of the fourth-place ‘Gers.

[ MORE: Neymar out | Marcelo, too ]

The two sides will meet three more times, with only two scheduled so far: Dec. 30 at Celtic Park and March 10 back at the Ibrox.

The Bhoys are unbeaten in 46 league matches and handed Rangers twin 5-1 losses last season amongst a 3W-1D mark in the derby, en route to a Scottish Premiership season without a loss for Brendan Rodgers‘ men.