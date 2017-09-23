Barron Trump signs for DC United’s youth team

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Previously he’s been spotted wearing an Arsenal jersey and now Barron Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, could be the future of U.S. Soccer.

Okay, that’s taking it a little too far but still, he obviously loves the game.

News has arrived that the 11-year-old has joined D.C. United’s U-12 team as part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy and is listed as a midfielder.

During the White House’s Annual Easter Egg Roll in April he was seen wearing an Arsenal jersey. He also spoke with players from D.C. United and Barron has also been seen kicking a ball around the White House lawn.

Imagine if you put up a couple of goals on that lawn. What a lovely pitch that is for your backyard…

Barron has been given the number 81 jersey and has played in four games this season, with DCU’s next home game at RFK Stadium on Saturday against PA Classics.

