Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield Town: Not much cooking at Turf Moor

- Twenty-two fouls
- Five total shots on target
- Clarets unbeaten in four
Nothing was beautiful, and everything hurt.
Burnley and Huddersfield Town played a near chance-free match on Saturday at Turf Moor, staying level on nine points with the seventh-place visitors ahead of the hosts on goal differential.
Stephen Ward nearly found Chris Wood for Burnley’s opener, but unsung Town hero Christopher Schindler continued his fine start to life in the Premier League with a big intervention.
The second half provided a first bit of danger for either goalkeeper as Nick Pope had to stop Laurent Depoitre‘s bid at a goal scoring streak when Tom Ince set the table.
Aaron Mooy found Ince for a chance of his own, but the shot zipped wide of goal.
Rajiv Van la Parra tried to claim a penalty for Huddersfield Town, but instead went into the book for diving.
