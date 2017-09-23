Everton 2-1 Bournemouth: Niasse the hero

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Niasse scores first PL goals for Everton

King gave Bournemouth lead

Everton’s first win in five

Everton battled back to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday with Josh King‘s strike canceled out by two Oumar Niasse goals.

The Cherries took the lead early in the second half but substitute Niasse made it three goals in two games for the Toffees as the former Hull loanee has been brought in from the cold by Ronald Koeman.

With the win Everton move on to seven points, while Bournemouth have now lost four of their opening six games.

Wayne Rooney suffered a nasty injury as Bournemouth’s skipper Simon Francis elbowed him in the eye as a ball looped into the box.

No penalty kick was given and Rooney had to receive treatment as blood poured out of a wound above his left eye.

Aside from that injury to Rooney neither side created clear cut chances as Everton’s fans started to get restless.

Those groans grew as Bournemouth took the lead four minutes into the second half.

Charlie Daniels picked up the ball on the left and played it into King who ran towards goal and Everton’s defense opened up for him to drill a low shot into the bottom corner.

Jermain Defoe then had a glorious chance but Jordan Pickford saved well down low with his feet.

Tom Davies and Niasse came on for Rooney and Davy Klaassen to try and get Everton back into the game and that’s exactly what they did.

First Mason Holgate had a header cleared spectacularly off the line from Andrew Surman and then Davies played in Niasse superbly with the Senegalese striker smashing home to make it 1-1.

He did it again late on as a shot from Davies was blocked and the ball looped into the air and Niasse prodded home to send Goodison wild.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin almost added another late on from close range but the Toffees held on to secure their first win since the opening day of the season.

