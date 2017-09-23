More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace: City helps Eagles make history

By Nicholas MendolaSep 23, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
  • De Bruyne pulling strings
  • Sterling scores two
  • Sane goal, assist

Leroy Sane’s magical playmaking lifted rampant Manchester City to a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, whose futility made history at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling scored twice, while Sergio Aguero, Fabian Delph, and Sane also scored as leaders City moved past Manchester United on goal differential.

Palace remains winless and goalless, the first Premier League team to start a season without a goal through six matches.

Mamadou Sakho‘s attempt to deal with a Kevin De Bruyne cross beat his own keeper, and Wayne Hennessey was happy to see the ball bump off his far post.

Hennessey was then in position to block Fernandinho‘s point blank attempt off a corner kick.

Palace did have a chance thanks to one of its early stars of their slow-starting season, but Ruben Loftus-Cheeks’ shot from outside the 18 bounded off the post.

A tough angle for Aguero saw him chop Leroy Sane’s cutback over the bar from seven yards. Sane was the one who made it 1-0 minutes later.

Sterling made it 2-0 just after halftime, as Sane put it on a platter with a square ball from the left.

He added his second when De Bruyne found Aguero with a diagonal ball and the Argentine cut back for Sterling to touch into the goal.

Play had hardly restarted when Sane was stopped by a sliding Hennessey at the doorstep.

And Sane sent a marvelous, powerful cross for Aguero to head home in the 79th minute.

Delph curled a gorgeous shot home in the 89th minute to put an exclamation point on the result.

Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield Town: Not much cooking at Turf Moor

Anthony Devlin/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 23, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT
  • Twenty-two fouls
  • Five total shots on target
  • Clarets unbeaten in four

Nothing was beautiful, and everything hurt.

Burnley and Huddersfield Town played a near chance-free match on Saturday at Turf Moor, staying level on nine points with the seventh-place visitors ahead of the hosts on goal differential.

Stephen Ward nearly found Chris Wood for Burnley’s opener, but unsung Town hero Christopher Schindler continued his fine start to life in the Premier League with a big intervention.

The second half provided a first bit of danger for either goalkeeper as Nick Pope had to stop Laurent Depoitre‘s bid at a goal scoring streak when Tom Ince set the table.

Aaron Mooy found Ince for a chance of his own, but the shot zipped wide of goal.

Rajiv Van la Parra tried to claim a penalty for Huddersfield Town, but instead went into the book for diving.

Swansea City 1-2 Watford: Hornets win away again

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
  • Richarlison scores late winner
  • Gray gave Watford the lead
  • Watford have three-straight away wins 

Watford beat Swansea City in the final minute at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday with Richarlison netting a late winner for Marco Silva‘s men.

Andre Gray gave Watford the lead but Swansea equalized through Tammy Abraham and then Richarlison snatched all three points late on as the Hornets won 2-1 in South Wales.

With the victory Marco Silva’s men move on to 11 points for the season after winning all three of their away games, while Swansea stay on four points and haven’t won at home this season.

The Hornets took the lead through Gray, his first goal for Watford, as the former Burnley striker made the most of a bad mistake from Wilfried Bony.

A poor back pass was picked up by Gray who played it wide to Andre Carrillo and his cross was half cleared but the ball fell to Gray who swept home to make it 1-0.

Swansea struggled throughout the first half with plenty of misplaced passes and Alfie Mawson gave the ball away cheaply in a poor area but Gray couldn’t grab his and Watford’s second of the game.

After making two half time subs with Roque Mesa and Abraham coming on, Swansea rallied at the start of the second half and they equalized through Abraham.

Bony’s effort was saved by Heurelho Gomes but half time sub Abraham poked the ball home to make it 1-1.

Swansea improved dramatically after the equalizer with Mesa going close as the Welsh side pushed hard for the winner late on.

However Watford won it in the 89th minute as Richarlison made the most of mistakes from Mesa and Mawson and sent a shot over Lukasz Fabianski and in.

WATCH LIVE: Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 23, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT
Liverpool hopes a better lineup at the same venue will make the difference when it visits Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Leicester beat Liverpool 2-0 midweek in the League Cup, but the Reds didn’t have their top center back duo in Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip. They’ll start Saturday.

The Foxes have red-hot Shinji Okazaki playing with Jamie Vardy up top.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan (c), Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, King, Albrighton, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Fuchs, Amarety, Iborra, Gray, Iheanacaho, Slimani.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Milner, Sturridge, Solanke, Klavan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander-Arnold.

Everton 2-1 Bournemouth: Niasse the hero

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2017, 11:57 AM EDT
  • Niasse scores first PL goals for Everton
  • King gave Bournemouth lead
  • Everton’s first win in five

Everton battled back to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday with Josh King‘s strike canceled out by two Oumar Niasse goals.

The Cherries took the lead early in the second half but substitute Niasse made it three goals in two games for the Toffees as the former Hull loanee has been brought in from the cold by Ronald Koeman.

With the win Everton move on to seven points, while Bournemouth have now lost four of their opening six games.

Wayne Rooney suffered a nasty injury as Bournemouth’s skipper Simon Francis elbowed him in the eye as a ball looped into the box.

No penalty kick was given and Rooney had to receive treatment as blood poured out of a wound above his left eye.

Aside from that injury to Rooney neither side created clear cut chances as Everton’s fans started to get restless.

Those groans grew as Bournemouth took the lead four minutes into the second half.

Charlie Daniels picked up the ball on the left and played it into King who ran towards goal and Everton’s defense opened up for him to drill a low shot into the bottom corner.

Jermain Defoe then had a glorious chance but Jordan Pickford saved well down low with his feet.

Tom Davies and Niasse came on for Rooney and Davy Klaassen to try and get Everton back into the game and that’s exactly what they did.

First Mason Holgate had a header cleared spectacularly off the line from Andrew Surman and then Davies played in Niasse superbly with the Senegalese striker smashing home to make it 1-1.

He did it again late on as a shot from Davies was blocked and the ball looped into the air and Niasse prodded home to send Goodison wild.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin almost added another late on from close range but the Toffees held on to secure their first win since the opening day of the season.