Mauricio Pochettino: “I am in love with Harry Kane”

LONDON — It is easy to understand why Mauricio Pochettino is waxing lyrical about Harry Kane.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

On Saturday Kane scored twice in the first half to set Tottenham on their way to a 3-2 win at West Ham, as the English striker celebrated his inclusion into the FIFPro World 11 nominees (the only Englishman) earlier in the week.

Out of Europe’s top five leagues only Lionel Messi has scored more than Kane’s 25 goals in 2017.

Speaking to the media after the game Pochettino professed his love for Kane who has now scored six goals in his last four appearances for Tottenham in all competitions and eight in six if you include his two goals for England earlier in September.

“For me Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world. It is too hard to find the word to describe him. In the last three seasons I am telling you how he is. I am in love, like the fans are in love, like the teammates are in love, not only because he scores goals,” Pochettino explained. “He is professional, humble and he is very good example in football today that is a big business. He keeps all the values that managers like me appreciate a lot. That is why I say to you I am in love with him for many different reasons.”

Kane hit the post twice, created numerous chances for his teammates and led the line superbly against West Ham’s three central defenders.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic believes Kane is among the top five to 10 strikers in the world and said his defenders couldn’t have done any more to stop Kane on Saturday.

Kane still scored twice and ultimately decided the outcome of the game.

“The best compliment I can give him, is that we played with three center backs. Fonte, Reid and Ogbonna had a really good game. My three center backs were against him and Dele Alli. They had a really good game and still he was using those situations and basically he decided the game and my center backs were good,” Bilic said, puffing out his cheeks.

After suffering a slow start to the season once again Kane is in fine form in September, ripping up Premier League defenses in his sleep as he linked up with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen fluidly in the final third.

Still only 24 years of age, it is scary to think about what Kane can become.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports