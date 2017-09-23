PL AT HALF: Morata scores as Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City lead (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Mauricio Pochettino says he’s in love with Harry Kane, and we’ll wait to see if Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and Chelsea gaffer Antonio Conte feel the same about their star strikers after goals in two of Saturday’s six 10 a.m. ET kickoffs in the Premier League.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Manchester City 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

Wayne Hennessey is certainly being tested, and Scott Dann didn’t give him much help when Leroy Sane worked a 1-2 with David Silva to make it 1-0 just before halftime.

Stoke City 0-2 Chelsea – CNBC [STREAM]

Alvaro Morata found himself 1v1 with Jack Butland, and made it look like a shooting drill to give the visitors a lead. An uncharacteristic Darren Fletcher giveaway cued Pedro up for Chelsea’s second.

Swansea City 0-1 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Unfortunate defending and/or communication from Swans led to Andre Gray with the ball on the doorstep. That is rarely a good thing for the opposition.

Everton 0-0 Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Simon Francis bloodied Wayne Rooney with an elbow to the eye inside the 18. The call? Nothing.

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

It’s Romelu Lukau who’s scored at St. Mary’s, as United looks ready to continue its fine unbeaten run. The Belgian’s header off an Ashley Young cross was saved by Fraser Forster, but the rebound dropped right to the star striker.

Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Nothing going to separate two early season top half surprises.

Follow @NicholasMendola