Premier League roundup: Goals galore on wild Saturday (video)

The goals started early and kept on coming as four Premier League title chasers won on the road and a fifth buried a visitor on Saturday.

West Ham United 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur — RECAP

Harry Kane scored a pair of goals and Christian Eriksen also scored for Spurs, whose 3-0 lead was jeopardized by a red card to Serge Aurier.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez made it 3-1 before the sending off, and Cheikhou Kouyate lowered the deficit to one only to see Spurs hold on for the win.

Stoke City 0-4 Chelsea — RECAP

Alvaro Morata’s hat trick propelled Chelsea into the Top Three, and the Spaniard was very good in bagging his three goals. Pedro also scored for Chelsea, who moves to 13 points.

Leicester City 2-3 Liverpool — RECAP

With Liverpool this season, it certainly hasn’t been easy but it’s often entertaining. The Reds had 2-0 and 3-1 leads, the first through a fantastic Philippe Coutinho free kick, but needed a Simon Mignolet stop of a Jamie Vardy penalty kick to hold on for all three points.

Everton 2-1 Bournemouth — RECAP

Joshua King‘s opener had the Cherries dreaming of a second victory and Ronald Koeman likely wondering about his job, but Oumar Niasse — yep — scored a pair of second half goals to give Everton a much-needed win.

Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield Town — RECAP

The surprising top half teams split the points despite five total shots on target.

Swansea City 1-2 Watford — RECAP

Tammy Abraham‘s equalizer had the Liberty Stadium hopeful of at least a point, but Richarlison joined Andre Gray on the score sheet as Marco Silva‘s men rebounded nicely from their blowout at the hands of Manchester City.

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United — RECAP

Don’t give the big Belgian two bites at the apple. Romelu Lukaku scored off his own rebound after Ashley Young sent in an early cross at St. Mary’s, then United held on through Jose Mourinho’s sending off to top Saints.

Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP

Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne played a game of “Can you top this?” with service to their teammates, and Sane also scored as Man City clobbered struggling Palace to doom the Eagles to a Premier League-worst (ever) six matches without a goal to start the season. Raheem Sterling had two of City’s goals, with Sergio Aguero and Fabian Delph also netting markers.

