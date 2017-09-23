Southampton 0-1 Man United: Lukaku wins it

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Lukaku has 6 goals in 6 games

Saints suffer 2nd defeat of season

United remain unbeaten

Manchester United beat Southampton 1-0 at St Mary’s on Saturday as Jose Mourinho’s men remain unbeaten.

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the game and United defended resolutely despite plenty of pressure from Saints.

One negative for United: Jose Mourinho appeared to be sent off in stoppage time by referee Craig Pawson after words on the sidelines with the fourth official.

The victory moves United on to 16 points for the season, while Southampton stay on eight.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

After an even start United took the lead after 20 minutes with Lukaku finishing at the second attempt from Ashley Young‘s cross as Fraser Forster saved his initial header.

It was his eighth goal in his first eight games in all competitions for United and his sixth of the Premier League season as the Red Devils led 1-0.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Just before half time United broke free as Henrik Mkhitaryan feed Lukaku but his cross towards Marcus Rashford was cleared by Wesley Hoedt.

As the half time whistle blew United were looking comfortable and Saints’ attack once again lackluster.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Southampton started well in the second half as Phil Jones made a superb tackle and form the resulting corner Oriol Romeu missed a sitter from close range.

United were under plenty of pressure from Saints as Shane Long went close to getting on the end of two crosses and Nathan Redmond threatened down the left.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Lukaku had a great chance to finish Saints off 25 minutes from time as United launched a counter but Forster saved well down low as Saints chucked plenty of players forward.

Romeu had a goalbound header cleared by Fellaini and Ander Herrera had a decent chance but the Spaniard put it over.

Southampton pushed hard for an equalizer they couldn’t find one as Mourinho seemed to be sent to the stands in the closing stages.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports