Getty Images

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Man City host Crystal Palace in a top v. bottom clash, Chelsea head to Stoke, Manchester United travel to Southampton, Swansea host Watford and Huddersfield head to Burnley.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Chelsea – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Three things learned from Tottenham’s win at West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2017, 9:58 AM EDT
LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham United on Saturday in a thrilling London derby at the London Stadium.

Spurs thought they had sewed up a routine victory after they went 3-0 up after an hour but Serge Aurier’s red card set up a nervy finish as Javier Hernandez and Cheikhou Kouyate scored headers for the Hammers.

Here’s what we learned from the London Stadium.

COMPLETE KANE

In 2017 Harry Kane has scored 25 goals. In Europe’s top five leagues only Lionel Messi has scored more (34).

Earlier this week Kane was the only Englishman to be named among the 55 nominees for the FIFPro World 11 for 2016-17. It’s easy to see why.

His first goal was a diving header, instinctively glanced into the far corner. His second was about being in the right place at the right time to slot home. He hit the post twice in the second half and could have easily had a hat trick.

Aside from his finishing and his hot streak (six goals in his last four games for Spurs and eight in his last six if you include his goals for England earlier this month) his vision and ability to drop deep, bring others into play and link up the game set him apart.

Kane is not a true predator like Sergio Aguero. He is not a forward who always scores spectacular goals like Alexis Sanchez or one who usually does his damage just in the box like Romelu Lukaku. He has it all.

Harry Kane is the complete forward and at the age of 24 it is hard to spot a weakness in his game.

AURIER AN ISSUE

Serge Aurier arrived at Tottenham with plenty of baggage off the pitch but on it he’s proving a real Jekyll and Hyde character.

The Ivory Coast right back made one superb covering tackle in the first half to deny Marko Arnautovic in the box but then also wandered out of position on multiple occasions and didn’t exactly bust a gut to get back into position.

His two silly challenges in the space of six minutes in the second half summed up his play. A rash tackle on Mark Noble was followed up by a wild lunge on Andy Carroll and Aurier was off.

That sending off rattled Spurs who could’ve easily coughed up a three-goal lead and let two points go.

Mauricio Pochettino knew he had plenty on his plate when he signed Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day. This performance showed he is perhaps not worth the risk and either Kieran Trippier or Kyle Walker-Peters deserve a chance at right back.

HAMMERS HUMBLED

The 3-2 scoreline doesn’t tell the story of this game.

Sure, West Ham scored twice in the final 25 minutes and rallied to try and grab an improbably point, but that papered over the cracks.

Slaven Bilic‘s future is still not decided and that uncertainty is ripping the team apart.

Not knowing if Bilic will be in charge beyond the next few months, let alone the end of this season when his current deal runs out, it feels like West Ham are at a real crossroads.

With the owners so far unwilling to give Bilic a new deal, performances like the one his side dished up from minutes 20-65 on Saturday won’t help his cause. The Hammers started well but fell apart when Michail Antonio went off injured and was replaced by Andy Carroll.

Bilic was backed with a team full of experienced international as Marko Arnautovic, Hernandez, Pablo Zabaleta and Joe Hart arrived in the summer but there doesn’t seem to be a real long-term plan at West Ham. That showed in their performance on Saturday as they battled back from 3-0 down which put a brave face on yet another jumbled display.

Kane after another brace: “I just want to score against every team”

By Nicholas MendolaSep 23, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT
Harry Kane has three braces in September following his goal-free August, and Spurs continue to climb the Premier League table following a 3-2 win against West Ham United on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Spurs built a 3-0 lead through two from Kane and another from Christian Eriksen, but West Ham pulled one back before a Serge Aurier red card set the stage for a wild ending.

[ RECAP: West Ham 2-3 Spurs ]

The North Londoners held on for the win, boosting its standing to third on 11 points before the rest of the big boys play their weekend fixtures.

Here’s Kane, via the BBC:

“When you are 3-0 up and end up going 3-1 or 3-2 it is always nerve-wracking, especially with 10 men. But it is a great result.

“I see stuff go round on social media (about his goalscoring) but I don’t think about it. I just want to score against every team. I am delighted to get a couple and help the team win.

“We know we have to improve our home form and we will be right up there. To get nine points from three away games is really good.”

Kane now has September braces against Everton, West Ham, and Borussia Dortmund — not bad — and visits APOEL Nicosia and Huddersfield Town this week. Might he add another to his record?

Celtic unbeaten in 10 Old Firm Derbies after win at Rangers

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 23, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT
Celtic made it 10-straight Old Firm Derbies unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Rangers on Saturday at the Ibrox Stadium.

Tom Rogic scored after halftime and Leigh Griffiths added an insurance marker in the 65th minute as traveling Celtic moved five points clear of second-place Aberdeen and eight ahead of the fourth-place ‘Gers.

The two sides will meet three more times, with only two scheduled so far: Dec. 30 at Celtic Park and March 10 back at the Ibrox.

The Bhoys are unbeaten in 46 league matches and handed Rangers twin 5-1 losses last season amongst a 3W-1D mark in the derby, en route to a Scottish Premiership season without a loss for Brendan Rodgers‘ men.

West Ham 2-3 Tottenham: Kane leads Spurs to derby win

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2017, 9:26 AM EDT
  • 6 goals in 4 games for Kane
  • Spurs win 3 away games on spin
  • Hammers lost 4 of opening 6

LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium on Saturday in a feisty London derby.

Harry Kane scored twice in the first half to set Spurs on their way and Christian Eriksen made it 3-0 but West Ham pulled one back 25 minutes from time through Mexico’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Spurs ended the game with 10-men as Serge Aurier was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards but the north London club held on after Cheikhou Kouyate‘s header made it 3-2 in the closing stages and set up a nervous finale.

With the victory Spurs move on to 11 points for the season, while the Hammers remain on four points.

The Hammers had an early chance as Marko Arnautovic raced clear on the left but his cut back couldn’t find Javier Hernandez in the box. Spurs struggled to settle into the game as Christian Eriksen’s deflected shot which Joe Hart palmed over tentatively.

Arnautovic made a real nuisance of himself with the Austrian winger surging into the box but just as he was about to let fly Serge Aurier slid in with a perfectly timed tackle to clear the danger.

At the other end a flowing move down the right saw Aurier cross for Kane who somehow missed from two yards out but his blushes were saved by the offside flag.

Andy Carroll came on to replace the injured Michail Antonio and his first big contribution was to help Spurs go 1-0 up. His loose ball was picked up by Eriksen who played in Dele Alli and his cross was headed home brilliantly by Kane who flung himself at the ball.

Before the break Kane had his second as Jan Vertonghen played in Alli down the left and although Hart saved his effort the ball rebounded to Kane to slot home as Spurs led 2-0.

Stunned by Tottenham’s late first half surge, West Ham barely got going after the break.

Eric Dier and Dele Alli surged forward from midfield to cause multiple problems for a creaking Hammers defense and their resistance was eventually broken.

Kane (who else?) had a free kick which struck the far post and the rebound fell to Aurier. His deflected cross found Eriksen on the edge of the box and the Dane fired home. 3-0.

Kane hit the post again soon after but there was some hope for West Ham as Hernandez headed home at the back post to make it 3-1 after Jose Fonte flicked on a corner.

Further hope arrived when Aurier was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in six minutes after first fouling Mark Noble and then having a hack at Carroll.

Kouyate’s header made it 3-2 to set up a tense finish late on, which included a mini brawl in the center circle, but Spurs held on to secure a third-straight away win to open the season.