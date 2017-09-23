West Ham 2-3 Tottenham: Kane leads Spurs to derby win

6 goals in 4 games for Kane

Spurs win 3 away games on spin

Hammers lost 4 of opening 6

LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium on Saturday in a feisty London derby.

Harry Kane scored twice in the first half to set Spurs on their way and Christian Eriksen made it 3-0 but West Ham pulled one back 25 minutes from time through Mexico’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Spurs ended the game with 10-men as Serge Aurier was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards but the north London club held on after Cheikhou Kouyate‘s header made it 3-2 in the closing stages and set up a nervous finale.

With the victory Spurs move on to 11 points for the season, while the Hammers remain on four points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Hammers had an early chance as Marko Arnautovic raced clear on the left but his cut back couldn’t find Javier Hernandez in the box. Spurs struggled to settle into the game as Christian Eriksen’s deflected shot which Joe Hart palmed over tentatively.

Arnautovic made a real nuisance of himself with the Austrian winger surging into the box but just as he was about to let fly Serge Aurier slid in with a perfectly timed tackle to clear the danger.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

At the other end a flowing move down the right saw Aurier cross for Kane who somehow missed from two yards out but his blushes were saved by the offside flag.

Andy Carroll came on to replace the injured Michail Antonio and his first big contribution was to help Spurs go 1-0 up. His loose ball was picked up by Eriksen who played in Dele Alli and his cross was headed home brilliantly by Kane who flung himself at the ball.

Before the break Kane had his second as Jan Vertonghen played in Alli down the left and although Hart saved his effort the ball rebounded to Kane to slot home as Spurs led 2-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Stunned by Tottenham’s late first half surge, West Ham barely got going after the break.

Eric Dier and Dele Alli surged forward from midfield to cause multiple problems for a creaking Hammers defense and their resistance was eventually broken.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Kane (who else?) had a free kick which struck the far post and the rebound fell to Aurier. His deflected cross found Eriksen on the edge of the box and the Dane fired home. 3-0.

Kane hit the post again soon after but there was some hope for West Ham as Hernandez headed home at the back post to make it 3-1 after Jose Fonte flicked on a corner.

Further hope arrived when Aurier was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in six minutes after first fouling Mark Noble and then having a hack at Carroll.

Kouyate’s header made it 3-2 to set up a tense finish late on, which included a mini brawl in the center circle, but Spurs held on to secure a third-straight away win to open the season.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports