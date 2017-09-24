Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Newcastle United: Gulls hold off Magpies

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Scoreless at half

Hemed nabs 2nd PL goal

NUFC leads in shots 17-7

Tomer Hemed‘s early second half goal helped Brighton and Hove Albion end Newcastle United’s three-match win streak in a 1-0 match at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Newcastle drops to eighth on goal differential, while the win boosts Brighton 13th.

Newcastle faces Liverpool on Oct. 1 ahead of the international break, while Brighton is off to Arsenal.

A first-minute foul on Joselu cued Matt Ritchie up for a free kick which led to a Newcastle corner kick. The effort swerved outside the 18, where Mikel Merino forced Mat Ryan into a diving right-handed parry.

At the other end? Something akin to a rugby ruck inside the 18 was barely cleared by the Magpies as the first five minutes promised an entertaining encounter.

Brighton worked a scintillating counter in the seventh minute, but it only led to a Tomer Hemed low effort. It was scooped easily by Rob Elliot.

The Seagulls saw Gross’ wide-open rocket clatter off Anthony Knockaert in front of the Newcastle goal, but Brighton had to feel good about the progress of the match.

It was against the run of play that Newcastle almost opened the scoring, as Christian Atsu sent Ayoze Perez down the left and his cutback found Joselu. The Spaniard dragged his shot just wide of the far post.

A wide open game, Chancel Mbemba found Perez for a shot that blazed wide of the frame in the 31st minute. Ritchie hit a free kick into the arms of Ryan eight minutes later.

2 – Newcastle United were the only team to beat Brighton & Hove Albion both home and away in the 2016-17 Championship season. Edge. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 24, 2017

Hemed gave Brighton its lead in the 51st minute off a free kick headed back into the mix by Stephens. Hemed plucked the ball out of the air with a raised boot to make it 1-0.

It could’ve been 2-0 five minutes later when Bruno found Solly March, but Elliot made a sliding boot save on the line.

Ritchie earned a dangerous free kick that was turned into a corner following a Merino rip, and the 63rd minute chance was played short and pushed out of bounds by Newcastle.

A series of corners arrived following the introductions of Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle, though the Gulls handled them fairly well.

The 79th minute saw a terrific cross from DeAndre Yedlin go for nought when Atsu grounded a shot at Ryan.

Substitute Jesus Gamez bounced a shot wide of the near post in the 84th minute, as time was running low for the Magpies.

Hemed stamped Yedlin’s calf in the 88th minute, the clever dirty play unseen by the officials.

