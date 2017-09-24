Steven Gerrard didn’t want any part of Coutinho in training

Steven Gerrard has issued some fairly hilarious comments regarding former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho.
The Premier League legend admits there were days in training that the sight of the Brazilian wizard on the other side of the pitch made him lash out.
It seems Gerrard wanted nothing to do with marking Coutinho in small-sided games, and the idea of “Stevie G” spouting off in frustration when Brendan Rodgers posted Coutinho across from him is a wonderful mental picture.
“He’s impossible to defend against,” Gerrard told BT Sport after Saturday’s game.
“I mean when I used to train against him, I’d hate it if I was on the opposite five-a-side team. I wouldn’t go near him. And sometimes I’d say to him: ‘Keep away from me! He can embarrass you [as a defender]. He can stand you up, he can both ways, he’s got such a low centre of gravity. He’s sharp, he’s quick and he’s two or three steps ahead of defenders. He’s so, so clever.”
Again, the vision of Gerrard throwing his hands up with a “Nope, not having this today” is amazing. Even if exaggerated, we love it. We picture that old meme with the office worked tossing papers through the air.