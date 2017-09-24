WATCH LIVE: Brighton hosts Newcastle United

Hosts have won last four matches

Arsenal leads all-time 70W-31D-38L

WBA last won at Arsenal in 2010

Arsenal watched as all of their traditional Top Four rivals posted big wins Saturday, and must do the same Monday when West Bromwich Albion visits the Emirates Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE AT 3 P.M. ET MONDAY HERE

The Gunners have just seven points through five matches, but have claimed four of the last six available including a scoreless draw against Chelsea.

West Brom have one more point, but have dipped in form after a red-hot start. The Baggies have one point in their last three Premier League outings.

What they’re saying

Arsene Wenger on choosing his front three: “First of all, the fact that they can compliment each other well. You need to have the potential to be strong on counter-attacks, potential to be strong to get in behind defenders, potential to combine with each other as well. All these kinds of ingredients come into your mind and the whole thing has to be well-balanced.”

Tony Pulis on his luck against Arsenal: “I’ve got a great record against them at home for whichever clubs I’ve managed in the Premier League – but I must admit the record at their stadium is the opposite. It would be nice to change that. It will be a real, real tough game but the players should take some confidence into it after their performance against Manchester City.”

Prediction

The Gunners seem to be coming around to form, even with some injuries and absences. A win puts them within striking distance of the Top Four, and the Gunners shouldn’t have too much of a problem making that happen at home with a 3-1 win.

Follow @NicholasMendola