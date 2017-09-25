More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Report: UEFA forces PSG to sell players or risk exclusion from UCL

By Matt ReedSep 25, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain is currently undergoing some issues within its squad, but the French giants may have bigger problems if the club fails to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play laws.

The club went out and spent well over $400 million this summer when PSG acquired Neymar and Kylian Mbappe from Barcelona and Monaco, respectively, and now other major clubs throughout Europe are reportedly fed up with the team’s spending spree.

Spanish outlet El Pais has reported that PSG could face expulsion from the 2018/19 Champions League competition if the club doesn’t sell up to eight of its players.

PSG has reportedly transfer listed several big names within its roster, including Angel di Maria, Javier Pastore and Julian Draxler, while veteran Thiago Silva is also among those on the chopping block.

Given his recent spat with Neymar and others in the squad, Edinson Cavani could also be on his way out if PSG receives a bid for the Uruguayan.

There are still a few things that are unclear though about UEFA’s reported sanctions. There’s been no timetable given as to when PSG needs to comply, and more importantly, it’s hard to tell whether or not the club will actually be disciplined if they don’t sell more players in January or next summer.

Arsenal 2-0 West Brom: Lacazette brace keeps Gunners rolling

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 25, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT
Arsenal’s early-season struggles appear to be behind them as Arsene Wenger and Co. kept up its fine form on Monday at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger’s side took down West Bromwich Albion, 2-0, in London behind a pair of goals from Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette continued his fine scoring form on Monday, scoring his third and fourth goals at the Emirates for the Gunners.

The Frenchman found the back of the net in the 18th minute following Alexis Sanchez’s free kick, which was originally saved by West Brom keeper Ben Foster.

The Gunners then doubled their lead in the 67th minute in controversial fashion when Lacazette converted from the penalty spot.

The club’s big-money summer signing stepped up for the spot kick after Aaron Ramsey went down in the West Brom penalty area moments earlier. Baggies defender Allan Nyom was called for the foul as he shouldered Ramsey off the ball near the end line.

Lacazette came so close to a second for the home side in the 51st minute after a brilliant build up down the left wing by Sead Kolasinac.

West Brom was furious not to have a penalty after nine minutes when it appeared that Shkodran Mustafi took down a surging Jay Rodriguez inside the Arsenal area. Rodriguez did himself no favors though after getting back up and carrying on with his run following the challenge from the Arsenal defender.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, his attempt went off the post after Petr Cech got a small touch to his shot.

Rodriguez was the biggest threat for West Brom on the day, with the Baggies attacker coming close to a breakthrough on several occasions.

The win for Arsenal brings the club up to seventh place in the PL, while West Brom drops one spot to 11th.

At the half: Lacazette finish has Gunners ahead against West Brom

By Matt ReedSep 25, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT
Alexandre Lacazette is looking like the real deal thus far for Arsenal, and the French striker continued his contributions for the Gunners during the first half.

While it was Alexis Sanchez that was narrowly denied a stunning free-kick finish seconds earlier, Lacazette was there to finish off the chance for his third goal of the season.

The Gunners sat on the front foot for much of the opening stanza, but West Bromwich Albion did have a bit of reason to be frustrated in the ninth minute.

Baggies forward Jay Rodriguez looked to be taken down by Shkodran Mustafi as the former tried to cut back towards the top of the Arsenal penalty area, however, referee Bobby Madley was having nothing of it.

Rodriguez had a second big opportunity to give the Baggies a goal in the 38th minute as Nacho Monreal cleared his header off the goal line.

Villareal sacks manager Escriba, hires reserve coach Javi Calleja

Twitter/@fdpradio
By Matt ReedSep 25, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT
Sunday was the final straw for Villareal, although the club’s subsequent coaching change was a bit surprising.

Following the club’s 4-0 defeat at Getafe, Villareal announced that the team has sacked manager Fran Escriba. The 52-year-old managed the Spanish side from August 2016 until Sunday’s match, recording 26 wins during that span.

“Villarreal have decided to end the contract of Fran Escriba as coach of the first team,” read a statement from the club.

“The club would like to thank the coach for his work and dedication.”

Villareal has promoted reserve team boss Javi Calleja to interim manager, with the 39-year-old a former player at the club from 1999 to 2006. Since retiring from soccer in 2012, Calleja has managed several youth teams at Villareal, and most recently, Villareal B.

The Yellow Submarine currently sits on seven points through its opening six matches, which leaves the club in ninth place in La Liga.

Stream Live: Arsenal host West Brom

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 25, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
Arsenal welcome West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Gunners aim to close the gap on the top four.

Wenger will be hoping his side can build on their good performance at Chelsea last time out as they drew 0-0 but had the better of the play, while Tony Pulis‘ men were also involved in a hard-fought goalless draw against West Ham in their last encounter.

In team news Arsenal bring Alexis Sanchez back into the starting lineup but Mesut Ozil is only on the bench, while West Brom start Gareth Barry, who is making his record-breaking 633rd Premier League appearance, and make the former Aston Villa, Man City and Everton midfielder captain.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech; Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Sanchez; Lacazette. Subs: Opsina, Mertesacker, Wilshere, Walcott, Matiland-Niles, Ozil, Giroud,

West Brom: Foster; Evans, Dawson, Hegazi; Nyom, Livermore, Barry, Krychowiak, Gibbs; Robson-Kanu, Rodriguez. Subs: Myhill, Yacob, Morrison, Rondon, Phillips, Brunt, McClean