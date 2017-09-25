UCL Tuesday preview: Dortmund hosts Real; 3 PL sides in action

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Round two of the UEFA Champions League is back on Tuesday, and while clubs cannot book their place in the Round of 16 just yet it’s just as easy for them to put themselves out of contention.

Three Premier League sides will be action on the afternoon, including Tottenham — who has the chance to start Group H play with six points.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester City will also take the pitch in Group E and F, respectively.

The day’s biggest clash of the day though comes in Germany as Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid meet in the other Group H fixture. Dortmund will be looking for a positive result after falling to Spurs in their opening day loss in the competition.

Here’s the full rundown of matches on Tuesday’s UCL docket.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET

Group E

Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool

Sevilla vs. Maribor

Group F

Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli vs. Feyenoord

Group G

Besiktas vs. Red Bull Leipzig

Monaco vs. Porto

Group H

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

APOEL vs. Tottenham Hotspur