VIDEO: Borussia Dortmund condemn rise of AfD party

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund is not a club which “sticks to sports” and it has released a video urging people to fight together against racism.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule ]

During the German election on Sunday, which saw Angela Merkel elected for a four term as the chancellor, Germany’s far right nationalist AfD party won its first seats in parliament.

The AfD party took 13% of the vote in the German election and have vowed to fight the open border policy introduced in 2015 when Germany decided to help refugees and asylum seekers.

AfD have become the first hard-right German political party to sit in parliament for over 50 years.

In the powerful video below Dortmund have two key messages at the end of the footage: “Football and Nazis just do not fit together” and “Borussia connects. Together against racism.”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports