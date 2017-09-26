Klopp after dominant UCL draw: “Where is the real point for criticism?”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Gareth Bale scored and then set up Cristiano Ronaldo for the first of two goals as Real Madrid won for the first time at Dortmund, one of the many highlights of a busy Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

As for the Premier League sides, Liverpool was frustrated at Spartak Moscow while Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur picked up shutout wins.

And be sure to check out Lorenzo Insigne’s (eventual) celebratory honor for a fallen Napoli teammate.

Sevilla 3-0 Maribor

Wissam Ben Yedder has goals in both of Sevilla’s UCL qualifiers and now both group stage matches after netting a 27th minute marker in Spain. He added another before the break, completing a hat trick with a late penalty.

Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool — RECAP

Loris Karius will not enjoy the replay of a 23rd minute free kick given away by Philippe Coutinho, and he especially won’t enjoy his slow reaction to a free kick from Fernando (not that Fernando) which was not hit too near a post.

Coutinho made amends with a solidly struck equalizer just after the half-hour mark, working a 1-2 with Mane and lacing a shot beyond the hopes of Rebrov.

Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig

A man with a Liverpool connection is on the board in the form of Ryan Babel, and Anderson Talisca added a marker before halftime to double the Turkish side’s lead.

Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk — RECAP

Man of the Match almost certainly belongs to Kevin De Bruyne — don’t tell Fabian Delph-loving Pep Guardiola — who missed a first half chance but did not miss a second half chance. Raheem Sterling scored City’s other goal.

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a pair of goals to help Real Madrid to its first ever win at Dortmund.

Gareth Bale’s 18th minute goal has the double-defending champions up at the Westfalenstadion. Cristiano Ronaldo added to the lead in the 50th minute, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needed just four minutes to put Real’s advantage back in the balance.

Ronaldo added a second goal late in the contest, and USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic played the final 15 minutes for BVB.

By the way, this was somehow not a penalty:

Napoli 3-1 Feyenoord

A sneaky side to watch in the tournament, Napoli led through Lorenzo Insigne and doubled its advantage thanks to Dries Mertens. Coincidentally, there may not be a pair of more under-appreciated superstars in world football.

Jose Callejon added a 70th minute goal for Napoli, who had a funny moment when Insigne tried to salute injured striker Arkadiusz Milik (below). Sofyan Amrabat, younger brother of ex-Watford man Nordin, scored late for Feyenoord.

Monaco 0-3 Porto

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored twice against Ligue 1 opposition, and Mexico’s Miguel Layun completed the evening’s list of goals.

APOEL Nicosia 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur — RECAP

Harry Kane, guys and girls. The English striker beat an offside trap to a Toby Alderweireld pass and bested the keeper in the 39th minute, and added a pair in the second half to make it 11 goals for club and country in September.

