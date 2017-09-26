LIVE – UCL: Liverpool, Tottenham, Man City all in action

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Three Premier League teams are in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday in their second games of the 2017-18 group stage.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Tottenham Hotspur head to Cyprus to face APOEL in Nicosia hoping to make it two wins from two, while Manchester City host Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk aiming to keep their 100 percent record and Liverpool are in Moscow to play Spartak hoping for a first win of the group stage.

Elsewhere Real Madrid head to Borussia Dortmund (Christian Pulisic alert) in a mouth-watering clash at the Westfalenstadion and Napoli host Feyenoord in another eye-catching tie.

Click on the link above to follow commentary on all the action, while below is the full schedule as we will have reaction and analysis on all the UCL action on Tuesday.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s UCL schedule

Group E

Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool

Sevilla vs. Maribor

Group F

Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli vs. Feyenoord

Group G

Monaco vs. FC Porto

Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig

Group H

APOEL vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

