PHOTO: New USMNT jersey for 2018 World Cup leaked?

Now, of course, they have to qualify first.
But if Bruce Arena’s men do make the 2018 World Cup in Russia they could be wearing this beauty in the photo below.
With all leaked jerseys there is a real possibility it could turn out to look completely different but information from Conrad Burry of Sportslogos over the weekend suggested something along these lines.
Take a look at the photo below of the home jersey (the away jersey is said to be “Midnight Navy with a second color of Blue Nebula”) and let us know what you think.
Three Premier League teams are in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday in their second games of the 2017-18 group stage.
Tottenham Hotspur head to Cyprus to face APOEL in Nicosia hoping to make it two wins from two, while Manchester City host Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk aiming to keep their 100 percent record and Liverpool are in Moscow to play Spartak hoping for a first win of the group stage.
Elsewhere Real Madrid head to Borussia Dortmund (Christian Pulisic alert) in a mouth-watering clash at the Westfalenstadion and Napoli host Feyenoord in another eye-catching tie.
Click on the link above to follow commentary on all the action, while below is the full schedule as we will have reaction and analysis on all the UCL action on Tuesday.
All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Tuesday’s UCL schedule
Group E
Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool
Sevilla vs. Maribor
Group F
Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Napoli vs. Feyenoord
Group G
Monaco vs. FC Porto
Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig
Group H
APOEL vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
From Fabian Delph‘s curler to Alvaro Morata’s surging run and dink and from Philippe Coutinho‘s perfect free kick to Leroy Sane’s delicate touches.
Boy, did we have some fine strikes in the Premier League in Week 6.
Click play on the video above to see the best of the bunch and let us know your favorite in the comments section below.
“What is your favorite?” I hear you cry. Settle down, settle down. I love a good curler which clips off the bar and in so I’m going with Delphy’s goal against Crystal Palace. Sublime.
The UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off Week 2 on Tuesday, so let’s have some fun and try to predict the scores.
Feel free to join in down in the comments section, as I’m predicting another unbeaten week for all five Premier League teams in action.
Below you will find score predictions for all 16 UCL games across the next two days.
Tuesday
Group E
Sevilla 3-1 Maribor
Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool
Group F
Man City 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Napoli 3-1 Feyenoord
Group G
Besiktas 0-2 RB Leipzig
Monaco 2-1 FC Porto
Group H
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid
APOEL 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Wednesday
Group A
CSKA Moscow 1-2 Manchester United
Basel 0-2 Benfica
Group B
Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Bayern Munich
Anderlecht 2-1 Celtic
Group C
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Chelsea
Qarabag 1-3 Roma
Group D
Sporting Lisbon 1-3 Barcelona
Juventus 2-1 Olympiacos
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) Witnesses in Uruguay’s capital testified before a judge on Monday about an attack on two referees by spectators at a soccer match.
A male and a female referee were attacked on Saturday during a second division under-19 game between Basanez and Platense.
The next day, the Uruguay Football Association cancelled all organized football as referees protested the violence by refusing to officiate. Officials are expected to meet on Wednesday to decide if they will lift the stoppage.
Witnesses told Judge Julia Staricco it started after a kid threw rocks on the field with encouragement from his father. The female referee’s partner asked the kid to stop, leading to an argument with other spectators who punched and kicked the referees.
An attorney representing the country’s referees union, Fernando de Los Santos, says the officials suffered bruises to their bodies.
“There are several people responsible here: The players, especially who are all young in the under-19 category; their parents, and their families,” de Los Santos said.
“This is not new. We’ve seen this kind of violence in the lower divisions. But this is the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
The Basanez and Platense clubs have issued statements condemning the violence. Basanez also said it fired one of its players who was part of the attack.
The case is being handled by the same local judge who recently charged three people for violent acts during the Penarol-Nacional derby.