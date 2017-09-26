UCL AT HALF: Bale scores; Spurs lead, Man City and Reds level (video)

Two Premier League sides are level, Spurs lead, and Real Madrid has luckily kept a Gareth Bale-authored lead thanks to some goofy officiating on the second match day of group stage play at the UEFA Champions League.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
Sevilla 2-0 Maribor
Wissam Ben Yedder has goals in both of Sevilla’s UCL qualifiers and now both group stage matches after netting a 27th minute marker in Spain. He’s added another before the break.
Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool
Loris Karius will not enjoy the replay of a 23rd minute free kick given away by Philippe Coutinho, and he especially won’t enjoy his slow reaction to a free kick from Fernando (not that Fernando) which was not hit too near a post.
Coutinho made amends with a solidly struck equalizer just after the half-hour mark, working a 1-2 with Mane and lacing a shot beyond the hopes of Rebrov.
Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig
A man with a Liverpool connection is on the board in the form of Ryan Babel, and Anderson Talisca added a marker before halftime to double the Turkish side’s lead.
Manchester City 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Fairly even at the Etihad Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne missing a solid chance and Ederson denying Marlos at the other end.
Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Real Madrid
Gareth Bale’s 18th minute goal has the double-defending champions up at the Westfalenstadion.
By the way, this was somehow not a penalty:
Napoli 1-0 Feyenoord
A sneaky side to watch in the tournament, Napoli leads through Lorenzo Insigne.
Monaco 0-1 Porto
Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scores against Ligue 1 opposition.
APOEL Nicosia 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane, guys and girls. The English striker beat an offside trap to a Toby Alderweireld pass and bested the keeper in the 39th minute.