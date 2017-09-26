UCL AT HALF: Bale scores; Spurs lead, Man City and Reds level (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Two Premier League sides are level, Spurs lead, and Real Madrid has luckily kept a Gareth Bale-authored lead thanks to some goofy officiating on the second match day of group stage play at the UEFA Champions League.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Sevilla 2-0 Maribor

Wissam Ben Yedder has goals in both of Sevilla’s UCL qualifiers and now both group stage matches after netting a 27th minute marker in Spain. He’s added another before the break.

Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool

Loris Karius will not enjoy the replay of a 23rd minute free kick given away by Philippe Coutinho, and he especially won’t enjoy his slow reaction to a free kick from Fernando (not that Fernando) which was not hit too near a post.

Coutinho made amends with a solidly struck equalizer just after the half-hour mark, working a 1-2 with Mane and lacing a shot beyond the hopes of Rebrov.

Think Liverpool fans are glad they kept Coutinho? Back-to-back games with a goal for the Brazilian. https://t.co/75Sdknt8pn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 26, 2017

Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig

A man with a Liverpool connection is on the board in the form of Ryan Babel, and Anderson Talisca added a marker before halftime to double the Turkish side’s lead.

Manchester City 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Fairly even at the Etihad Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne missing a solid chance and Ederson denying Marlos at the other end.

Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Real Madrid

Gareth Bale’s 18th minute goal has the double-defending champions up at the Westfalenstadion.

By the way, this was somehow not a penalty:

Before Bale's goal, should Dortmund have gotten a penalty for this Sergio Ramos handball? https://t.co/m4Rif18SkJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 26, 2017

Napoli 1-0 Feyenoord

A sneaky side to watch in the tournament, Napoli leads through Lorenzo Insigne.

Monaco 0-1 Porto

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scores against Ligue 1 opposition.

APOEL Nicosia 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane, guys and girls. The English striker beat an offside trap to a Toby Alderweireld pass and bested the keeper in the 39th minute.

