More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

UCL Weds. preview: Man Utd in Russia, Chelsea in Spain

By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two gigantic matches highlight Wednesday’s eight match slate in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

One of those involves a Premier League side (Chelsea), finds this season’s “it” team at home to a German giant.

[ MORE: UCL Tues. roundup ]

We’ll start with Bayern Munich, who heads to Paris Saint-Germain to face the reportedly quarreling trident of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Edinson Cavani.

Neymar was rested this weekend with a toe injury, but is fit for Wednesday and ready for one of two matches which are likely to determine who’s seeded for the knockout rounds. PSG visits Bayern on Dec. 5.

As for the Blues of Chelsea, they face a mightier ask than their opening romp over Qarabag. Chelsea will visit Atletico Madrid, which held Roma scoreless in its opener and sits second in La Liga having allowed just four goals in six matches.

Manchester United is also on the road, and far from home. CSKA Moscow is the opposition, boasting five Russian national teamers including longtime backstop Igor Akinfeev. Midfielder Alan Dzagoev is also one to watch, especially given United’s absences in the center of the park; Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, and Michael Carrick will all miss the match.

Here’s Jose Mourinho:

“I won’t have Fellaini, I won’t have Pogba, we won’t have Carrick, so all three midfield players that we lose for this match,” the boss told reporters. “So there are not many solutions, but we try not to focus on individual battles or in specific areas on the pitch. We try to focus on the globality [team as a whole] and we are going to have a team with quality, with balance, to try to win the match which is our objective.”

Full schedule
All matches kick at 2:45 p.m. ET except where indicated

Qarabag vs. Roma — Noon ET
CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United
Anderlecht vs. Celtic
Basel vs. Benfica
Juventus vs. Olympiacos
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea
Sporting Lisbon vs. Barcelona

UCL roundup: Ronaldo, Bale shine for Real; Liverpool flustered (video)

AP Photo/Michael Probst
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gareth Bale scored and then set up Cristiano Ronaldo for the first of two goals as Real Madrid won for the first time at Dortmund, one of the many highlights of a busy Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ] 

As for the Premier League sides, Liverpool was frustrated at Spartak Moscow while Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur picked up shutout wins.

And be sure to check out Lorenzo Insigne’s (eventual) celebratory honor for a fallen Napoli teammate.

Sevilla 3-0 Maribor

Wissam Ben Yedder has goals in both of Sevilla’s UCL qualifiers and now both group stage matches after netting a 27th minute marker in Spain. He added another before the break, completing a hat trick with a late penalty.

Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool — RECAP

Loris Karius will not enjoy the replay of a 23rd minute free kick given away by Philippe Coutinho, and he especially won’t enjoy his slow reaction to a free kick from Fernando (not that Fernando) which was not hit too near a post.

Coutinho made amends with a solidly struck equalizer just after the half-hour mark, working a 1-2 with Mane and lacing a shot beyond the hopes of Rebrov.

Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig

A man with a Liverpool connection is on the board in the form of Ryan Babel, and Anderson Talisca added a marker before halftime to double the Turkish side’s lead.

Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar DonetskRECAP

Man of the Match almost certainly belongs to Kevin De Bruyne — don’t tell Fabian Delph-loving Pep Guardiola — who missed a first half chance but did not miss a second half chance. Raheem Sterling scored City’s other goal.

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a pair of goals to help Real Madrid to its first ever win at Dortmund.

Gareth Bale’s 18th minute goal has the double-defending champions up at the Westfalenstadion. Cristiano Ronaldo added to the lead in the 50th minute, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needed just four minutes to put Real’s advantage back in the balance.

Ronaldo added a second goal late in the contest, and USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic played the final 15 minutes for BVB.

By the way, this was somehow not a penalty:

Napoli 3-1 Feyenoord

A sneaky side to watch in the tournament, Napoli led through Lorenzo Insigne and doubled its advantage thanks to Dries Mertens. Coincidentally, there may not be a pair of more under-appreciated superstars in world football.

Jose Callejon added a 70th minute goal for Napoli, who had a funny moment when Insigne tried to salute injured striker Arkadiusz Milik (below). Sofyan Amrabat, younger brother of ex-Watford man Nordin, scored late for Feyenoord.

Monaco 0-3 Porto

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored twice against Ligue 1 opposition, and Mexico’s Miguel Layun completed the evening’s list of goals.

APOEL Nicosia 0-3 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Harry Kane, guys and girls. The English striker beat an offside trap to a Toby Alderweireld pass and bested the keeper in the 39th minute, and added a pair in the second half to make it 11 goals for club and country in September.

Manchester City: Pep praises LB Delph, issues Mendy update

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sometimes, the opposing manager has a line or two which sums up the brilliance of the victors.

That’s the case Tuesday, as Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca was downright glowing after his side frustrated Man City before falling 2-0 in UEFA Champions League action at the Etihad Stadium.

[ RECAP: Man City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk ]

“We were very compact and we were not leaving many gaps for them, and trying to attack them,” Fonseca said. “I always watch all the matches of City and this year City have not met a team who has created any problems. … I think all our players were playing at a very good level and as I said, it is difficult to come here and demonstrate such courage as our guys have demonstrated today.”

Don’t tell Paulo about the Bournemouth and Everton matches, but we get the idea.

City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne downplayed his evening, but turned the keys that led to several chances. He started and finished the side’s first goal after a 1-2 with David Silva.

Yet the name on Pep Guardiola‘s lips was Fabian Delph who, after scoring a stunning goal in the Premier League this weekend, put in a strong performance at… wait for it… left back!

“Fabian Delph was man of the match. When a guy who is so kind and can help the team, he is intelligent, is physical and never loses the ball. He controlled Marlos and did it very well.”

Entering the season, Delph had made just 39 performances in two seasons since arriving from Aston Villa. Guardiola is making things happen for most of his players this season, and it’s starting to feel like some special things are cooking on both sides of Manchester.

As for Benjamin Mendy, who was seen on crutches following an injury against Crystal Palace, the wing back could be set for a while on the sidelines.

Guardiola says Mendy will undergo tests on Wednesday in Barcelona, calling his absence “a major setback.”

“He is a unique player,” Guardiola said. “We will see in January about a new signing. We have alternatives.”

Klopp after dominant UCL draw: “Where is the real point for criticism?”

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp has seen this one before.

The Liverpool manager watched as his Liverpool club again generated chance after chance but scored just once in a 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw at Spartak Moscow on Tuesday.

[ RECAP: Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool ]

The Reds went down on an early free kick, but equalized through Philippe Coutinho. For most of the match, a second Liverpool goal seemed inevitable.

It didn’t arrive, and Klopp is — relatively speaking — at a loss for words. From the BBC:

“To create all those chances and only score one goal feels average.

“What can I say? We created, created and created. Where is the real point for criticism? We tried with all we had. The effort was great. We have to be more clinical 100% for sure. The only way to change it is to do it again.”

Klopp is sometimes too dismissive after Liverpool draws or losses, but the Reds easily win 2-1 or 3-1 if Roberto Firmino is anywhere near his A-game (or even B-game) when it comes to finishing chances.

With Maribor next, Liverpool shouldn’t have much fear of the group stage. We’d hate to be Newcastle on Sunday at St. James Park.

“Proud” hat trick hero Kane raves at shorthanded Spurs win

AP Photo/Petros Karadjias
By Nicholas MendolaSep 26, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

This could’ve gone much worse for Spurs.

Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen were suspended, and Christian Eriksen was sick.

[ RECAP: APOEL 0-3 Spurs ]

Never mind all that: Harry Kane was healthy, and scored three goals as Spurs kept pace with group mates Real Madrid in filing a 3-0 win at APOEL Nicosia in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Kane said he was very proud of the side’s performance, as youngster Anthony Georgiou and seldom-used Georges-Kevin N’Koudou put in shifts in the win. From the BBC:

“We weren’t pleased with the first-half and a couple of chances could have gone the other way. We were more clinical and in the Champions League that is what you have got to be.

“We are missing a few players but the lads who stepped in were fantastic. We have a solid squad and you have to be ready. 3-0 away in the Champions League no matter who you play is a good result.”

Kane has 11 goals in September between club and country, and has six hat tricks in 2017. There may not be a finer big striker firing in Europe right now, and both England and Spurs will hope to ride him well into 2018.