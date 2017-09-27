Europa League preview: Everton hosts Cypriots; Arsenal in Belarus

The two Premier League clubs currently in this season’s Europa League could hardly have found more differing stars to life in the UEL.
Everton was thumped 3-0 by Atalanta, an embarrassing set back albeit a surmountable one, while Arsenal overcame an early scare to cruise past noisy visiting Koln 3-1.
[ MORE: Mourinho on CSKA Moscow blowout ]
The Toffees have a good match for a club trying to get off the mat, with Apollon Limassol visiting, but will be without center backs Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane.
Arsenal should be able to build on its win when it visits BATE Borisov.
Other intriguing matches see AC Milan hosting Rijeka, and Villarreal taking a rare trip to Israel for a match with Maccabi Tel-Aviv.
Don’t sleep on USMNT center back Matt Miazga and Vitesse, as the young Yank looks to help hold Mario Balotelli off the score sheet. In the last four Nice matches, no one has been able to do that.
Not so sleepy: Lyon vs. Atalanta, as two clubs quite capable of fireworks meet in France.
Full schedule
11 a.m. ET kickoff
Astana vs. Slavia Prague
1 p.m. ET kickoff
Lazio vs. Zulte Waregem
Zenit vs. Real Sociedad
Ostersund vs. Hertha Berlin
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Marseille
Koln vs. Red Star Belgrade
Rosenborg vs. Vardar
Konyaspor vs. Vitoria
Athletic Bilbao vs. Zorya Luhansk
BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal
Lugano vs. Steaua Bucuresti
Plzen vs. Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Nice vs. Vitesse
3:05 p.m. ET kickoffs
Sheriff vs. Copenhagen
Braga vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Zlin
Lyon vs. Atalanta
Skenderbeu vs. Young Boys
Everton vs. Apollon Limassol
Partizan vs. Dynamo Kyiv
AEK vs. Austria Wien
AC Milan vs. Rijeka
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Villarreal
Ludogorets vs. Hoffenheim