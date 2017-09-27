Europa League preview: Everton hosts Cypriots; Arsenal in Belarus

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The two Premier League clubs currently in this season’s Europa League could hardly have found more differing stars to life in the UEL.

Everton was thumped 3-0 by Atalanta, an embarrassing set back albeit a surmountable one, while Arsenal overcame an early scare to cruise past noisy visiting Koln 3-1.

[ MORE: Mourinho on CSKA Moscow blowout ]

The Toffees have a good match for a club trying to get off the mat, with Apollon Limassol visiting, but will be without center backs Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane.

Arsenal should be able to build on its win when it visits BATE Borisov.

Other intriguing matches see AC Milan hosting Rijeka, and Villarreal taking a rare trip to Israel for a match with Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

Don’t sleep on USMNT center back Matt Miazga and Vitesse, as the young Yank looks to help hold Mario Balotelli off the score sheet. In the last four Nice matches, no one has been able to do that.

Not so sleepy: Lyon vs. Atalanta, as two clubs quite capable of fireworks meet in France.

Full schedule



11 a.m. ET kickoff

Astana vs. Slavia Prague

1 p.m. ET kickoff

Lazio vs. Zulte Waregem

Zenit vs. Real Sociedad

Ostersund vs. Hertha Berlin

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Marseille

Koln vs. Red Star Belgrade

Rosenborg vs. Vardar

Konyaspor vs. Vitoria

Athletic Bilbao vs. Zorya Luhansk

BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal

Lugano vs. Steaua Bucuresti

Plzen vs. Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Nice vs. Vitesse

3:05 p.m. ET kickoffs

Sheriff vs. Copenhagen

Braga vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Zlin

Lyon vs. Atalanta

Skenderbeu vs. Young Boys

Everton vs. Apollon Limassol

Partizan vs. Dynamo Kyiv

AEK vs. Austria Wien

AC Milan vs. Rijeka

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Villarreal

Ludogorets vs. Hoffenheim

