Everton: Bolasie posts video, Koeman issues fitness update

On his day, there are few attackers as electrifying as Everton’s Yannick Bolasie.

Toffees fans can be forgiven for forgetting that on occasion, considering the Congolese winger hasn’t set foot on the Goodison Park pitch in almost a year.

[ MORE: U.S. teen extends Schalke deal ]

It was about 11 months ago that Bolasie and Romelu Lukaku were promising plenty of fireworks and revealing they speak in Lingala in order to confuse defenders.

Now Lukaku is painting Europe red with Manchester United, and Everton continues to wait for Bolasie’s return from ACL surgery. That could be coming soon, judging by Bolasie’s Twitter.

To be back on grass is a beautiful thing ⚽️💪🏾🔵#TheComeback pic.twitter.com/pkoA123WM1 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) September 26, 2017

Don’t get too excited, though, as Ronald Koeman issued this update in his pre-Europa League press conference Wednesday.

“When I watch it I thought maybe he is available for tomorrow! He is doing well, it’s a long period and he’s working hard. What he did is not only football – you need to be stronger and ready to be competition. Maybe not three, four, five weeks until he’s ready to start first-team training.”

