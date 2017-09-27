More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Feel-good video: Klopp interviewed by fan for Make-A-Wish

By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT
Loyd is a huge Jurgen Klopp fan.

Loyd got to meet Jurgen Klopp.

The video rules.

That’s the scuttlebutt: Watch what happened when Loyd’s wish was granted thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and he met the Reds boss at Melwood.

Our favorite line? “I’d love a bear hug off Jurgen.”

 

Everton: Bolasie posts video, Koeman issues fitness update

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT
On his day, there are few attackers as electrifying as Everton’s Yannick Bolasie.

Toffees fans can be forgiven for forgetting that on occasion, considering the Congolese winger hasn’t set foot on the Goodison Park pitch in almost a year.

It was about 11 months ago that Bolasie and Romelu Lukaku were promising plenty of fireworks and revealing they speak in Lingala in order to confuse defenders.

Now Lukaku is painting Europe red with Manchester United, and Everton continues to wait for Bolasie’s return from ACL surgery. That could be coming soon, judging by Bolasie’s Twitter.

Don’t get too excited, though, as Ronald Koeman issued this update in his pre-Europa League press conference Wednesday.

“When I watch it I thought maybe he is available for tomorrow! He is doing well, it’s a long period and he’s working hard. What he did is not only football – you need to be stronger and ready to be competition. Maybe not three, four, five weeks until he’s ready to start first-team training.”

Five moments that mattered from five MLS midweek matches (video)

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
Major League Soccer plays catch up Wednesday as a number of teams make up ground on their rivals as we rocket into the season’s home stretch.

As opposed to posting five full MLS snapshots, we’ll give you the top moments from each match. They don’t all come from the winners.

New York Red Bulls 3-3 DC United

There are many among the nation of United States men’s national team supporters who are keeping a close eye on Tyler Adams, and the 18-year-old posted a fine first MLS goal on Wednesday. Oh, and then he posted a second.

Here’s the opener.

Atlanta United 3-0 Philadelphia Union

Josef Martinez nabbed his 18th goal of the season on an assist from Julian Gressel, who also scored as the Five Stripes built an early lead. Jacob Peterson added the third, from Hector Villalba.

Atlanta is the first MLS expansion team to make the MLS Cup Playoffs since 2009 (Seattle Sounders).

Orlando City 6-1 New England Revolution

The Lions cruised to a much-needed win over 10-man New England, with Kaka scoring twice, and we were tempted to use a Lee Nguyen free kick goal until Yoshimar Yotún added a goal to his two-assist day.

FC Dallas 2-0 Colorado Rapids

Once favorites to compete for every trophy in America, FCD showed the faintest signs of life against the lowly Rapids (especially in an early a four-minute run).

Montreal Impact 0-1 New York City FC

Advantage was played to give NYCFC an advantage through Jack Harrison.

Europa League preview: Everton hosts Cypriots; Arsenal in Belarus

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
The two Premier League clubs currently in this season’s Europa League could hardly have found more differing stars to life in the UEL.

Everton was thumped 3-0 by Atalanta, an embarrassing set back albeit a surmountable one, while Arsenal overcame an early scare to cruise past noisy visiting Koln 3-1.

The Toffees have a good match for a club trying to get off the mat, with Apollon Limassol visiting, but will be without center backs Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane.

Arsenal should be able to build on its win when it visits BATE Borisov.

Other intriguing matches see AC Milan hosting Rijeka, and Villarreal taking a rare trip to Israel for a match with Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

Don’t sleep on USMNT center back Matt Miazga and Vitesse, as the young Yank looks to help hold Mario Balotelli off the score sheet. In the last four Nice matches, no one has been able to do that.

Not so sleepy: Lyon vs. Atalanta, as two clubs quite capable of fireworks meet in France.

Full schedule

11 a.m. ET kickoff
Astana vs. Slavia Prague

1 p.m. ET kickoff
Lazio vs. Zulte Waregem
Zenit vs. Real Sociedad
Ostersund vs. Hertha Berlin
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Marseille
Koln vs. Red Star Belgrade
Rosenborg vs. Vardar
Konyaspor vs. Vitoria
Athletic Bilbao vs. Zorya Luhansk
BATE Borisov vs. Arsenal
Lugano vs. Steaua Bucuresti
Plzen vs. Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Nice vs. Vitesse

3:05 p.m. ET kickoffs
Sheriff vs. Copenhagen
Braga vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Zlin
Lyon vs. Atalanta
Skenderbeu vs. Young Boys
Everton vs. Apollon Limassol
Partizan vs. Dynamo Kyiv
AEK vs. Austria Wien
AC Milan vs. Rijeka
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Villarreal
Ludogorets vs. Hoffenheim

Men in Blazers podcast: Recapping Leicester-Liverpool, Manchester fun

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT
Rog and Davo recap football’s equivalent of a Mentos in a Diet Coke, Leicester 2 – 3 Liverpool; break down wins for both Manchester clubs; and further ponder why there isn’t a collective noun for “balds.”

