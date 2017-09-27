Five moments that mattered from five MLS midweek matches (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer plays catch up Wednesday as a number of teams make up ground on their rivals as we rocket into the season’s home stretch.

As opposed to posting five full MLS snapshots, we’ll give you the top moments from each match. They don’t all come from the winners.

New York Red Bulls 3-3 DC United

There are many among the nation of United States men’s national team supporters who are keeping a close eye on Tyler Adams, and the 18-year-old posted a fine first MLS goal on Wednesday. Oh, and then he posted a second.

Here’s the opener.

What a way to get your first MLS goal. Go on, @tyler_adams14! #NYvDC https://t.co/RuV2JgqOSX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 27, 2017

Atlanta United 3-0 Philadelphia Union

Josef Martinez nabbed his 18th goal of the season on an assist from Julian Gressel, who also scored as the Five Stripes built an early lead. Jacob Peterson added the third, from Hector Villalba.

Atlanta is the first MLS expansion team to make the MLS Cup Playoffs since 2009 (Seattle Sounders).

Orlando City 6-1 New England Revolution

The Lions cruised to a much-needed win over 10-man New England, with Kaka scoring twice, and we were tempted to use a Lee Nguyen free kick goal until Yoshimar Yotún added a goal to his two-assist day.

FC Dallas 2-0 Colorado Rapids

Once favorites to compete for every trophy in America, FCD showed the faintest signs of life against the lowly Rapids (especially in an early a four-minute run).

Roland Lamah makes it TWO goals in FIVE minutes for @FCDallas! #DALvCOL https://t.co/JLjz7KBurm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 28, 2017

Montreal Impact 0-1 New York City FC

Advantage was played to give NYCFC an advantage through Jack Harrison.

