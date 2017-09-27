Harry Kane takes aim at Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

The Tottenham Hotspur and England striker has 11 goals in seven games for club and country in September, well and truly ending his usual August slump as he scored a perfect hat trick in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
At the age of 24, Kane has already won the Premier League Golden Boot as its top scorer in each of the past two campaigns and the English striker has now scored six hat tricks in 2017 and 25 league goals in the calendar year. Only Lionel Messi has scored more league goals in 2017 than Kane in Europe’s top five leagues.
Speaking ahead of his hat trick at APOEL Nicosia, Kane revealed the stats likening him to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s output drive him on to improve.
“With social media these days, it’s difficult to stay away from the stats,” Kane said. “Everyone is tweeting this thing or that thing and you see it. I want to be one of the best players in the world, so when people put stuff up and I see I am close to those players [Messi and Ronaldo] it is a great incentive to get even closer and go to the next step. I use it, yes. Staying consistent at the top level is what it’s all about.”
That mentality is why Kane has become perhaps the most complete striker in the Premier League with goals via headers, his left foot, right foot and an ability to drop deep and link up the play. He has everything to succeed and has clearly improved in each of his full three seasons in the Premier League.
After loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City, Kane has grasped his chance at Tottenham with both hands and has now scored 108 goals in 173 games in all competitions for Spurs and 10 in 21 games for England.
Messi has 519 goal in 592 games for Barcelona. Ronaldo has 411 goals in 400 games for Real Madrid. Messi had scored 180 goals for Barca, five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies by the time he was 24. Ronaldo had 118 goals for Manchester United, three Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League title before he joined Real Madrid at the age of 24.
Kane has someway to go if he will ever reach their majestic and frankly ridiculous levels, especially when it comes to winning trophies, but as the talisman for Tottenham, and now England, he has shown progression every step of the way so far.
He shouldn’t be ridiculed for wanting to get on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo and Kane’s goalscoring feats can now see him mentioned in the same breath as those players. All he has to do is keep this level of play up for another six years into his early 30s.
Of course, if they finish fourth in the Hexagonal round of CONCACAF qualifying then they will still have a chance but will face a home and away game against the winner of the Australia/Syria playoff for a spot in Russia.
The pressure is stacked on Bruce Arena’s men to hold their nerve and get at least four points from their final two CONCACAF qualifiers in the Hex which they will likely need to seal the third and final automatic berth to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The fact that they are in this position in the first place is down to a multitude of factors but Arena’s arrival had sparked a unbeaten run of 14 games, a Gold Cup success and a promising draw at Mexico.
All of that good work came undone last month.
With plenty of injury concerns, players out of form, widespread criticism for the team and a mental barrier to overcome following the 2-0 defeat to Costa Rica and a battling, unimpressive 1-1 draw away at Honduras in early September during the last international window, Arena’s side are now in a lose-lose situation.
Qualify for the World Cup and U.S. fans and pundits will shrug their shoulders and sarcastically applaud. Fail to qualify and all hell will break loose. A poor start to the final round of qualifying cost Jurgen Klinsmann his job and initial optimism around Arena’s second-coming will end in tears.
Speaking to U.S. Soccer, the head coach is being realistic about the final hurdle standing in the USA’s way.
“As we enter these last two games, our view is that we have to get at least four points and likely six points in order to qualify as the third team in CONCACAF,” Arena said. “Panama and ourselves are fighting for the third and fourth position in the group. They’re a point ahead of us, so when we play them we anticipate they’re going to have a really defensive look to themselves and look to catch us on the break.”
When Panama roll up to Orlando next Friday, the majority of the 60,000-plus crowd will be expecting a home win which will see the USMNT have one foot in Russia. The fact of the matter is, next Friday is Panama’s World Cup final.
For Panama the equation is simple: win against the USA and they qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history.
Panama also know that a draw will also be a hugely favorable result as they host Costa Rica in their final group game and Los Ticos will have almost certainly have already qualified automatically by that point, meaning Panama will face a weakened outfit with nothing to play for. The U.S. will then go to T&T at a smaller venue with the home players relaxed and nothing to play for just to add more difficulty to their situation.
For the U.S. the scenarios are plentiful but the simplest way they can finish in third is by winning their final two games of qualifying.
Chatting to Pro Soccer Talk recently, the USMNT’s teenage sensation, Christian Pulisic, said these games against Panama and T&T have been in the back of his mind ever since the disappointing results to start off September.
“Obviously now I am focusing on [Borussia] Dortmund. We have big games coming up. But it’s there,” Pulisic admitted. “We have to do everything we can and I am going to do everything I can do to help us qualify.”
It is too early to talk up the “what next?” scenarios when it comes to Arena’s future and that of his team but quite simply if he fails to take the U.S. to the World Cup he will have to leave his role immediately as the sole reason for hiring him was to lead the USA to Russia in the short term. Arena is contracted through the end of the 2018 tournament but it’s not too drastic to start thinking about where the U.S. is heading post-Russia 2018, irrespective of whether or not they qualify.
Peter Vermes, Jason Kreis and Jesse Marsch would surely be the frontrunners from the former U.S. national team players currently coaching in Major League Soccer to replace Arena and nurture the talented group of youngsters Tab Ramos is developing at youth national team level.
Or would Sunil Gulati — if he’s even in charge after the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) hold their presidential election in February 2018 — plump for another big-name foreign coach a la Klinsmann to totally rebuild the USMNT’s reputation?
At this points its all ifs and buts but if the U.S. don’t qualify for the World Cup then Gulati’s position would come under serious threat as contenders line up to challenge his 11-year, previously unchallenged stint making all of the big calls for U.S. Soccer.
All of these issues will be multiplied and magnified if the U.S. doesn’t get through the next two qualifiers. Can you seriously imagine a World Cup without the USMNT in it? It is not a pretty picture for anyone concerned. The USSF. The players. Major League Soccer. Commercial partners. And, heck, even the future of the game in the country might take a hit given the huge rise in interest in the game every four years which almost certainly yields new fans of the game across the country.
Seemingly unfazed by the enormity of what lies ahead in the next two weeks, Arena is bullish about the USA’s chances of advancing. After all, he has to be.
Gulati and Arena must shudder to think about the impact the opposite outcome will have for everyone connected with U.S. Soccer.
“I like our chances. I know it looks like were in a difficult situation, but we’re a point out of third place and we’re playing the team that’s ahead of us at home, so that’s a real positive,” Arena said. “If we’re able to beat Panama, we head into the last game with a very good chance of finishing third in the group. I like our chances, and at the end of the day it’s up to us. We have to play well in games nine and 10 in the Hex in order to qualify.”
MADRID (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo says criticism against him is getting worse, and he doesn’t think it’s fair.
Ronaldo made his comments after scoring twice in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.
“It seems that match after match I have to show who I am,” Ronaldo said. “I’m surprised by the public opinion about me. Again, the numbers speak for themselves.”
Ronaldo also scored twice in Madrid’s Champions League opener this season, a 3-0 win against APOEL. But he was criticized by many after a poor performance in a 1-0 home loss against Real Betis in the Spanish league. The Portuguese missed several chances in that game, including clear opportunities in front of goal.
Why Leipzig’s Timo Werner asked to be subbed off at Besiktas
Confusion surrounds why Timo Werner was subbed out of RB Leipzig’s 2-0 UEFA Champions League defeat at Besiktas on Tuesday.
During the game Werner could be seen holding his ears in distress and was also handed ear plugs to put in with the incredible noise from Bestiktas’ supporters in Istanbul said to be causing him a problem.
After the game Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that German international Werner asked to be substituted.
“Timo no longer wanted to be on the pitch because of circulation and breathing problems,” Hasenhuttl said. “But he feels better again.”
Leipzig’s manager also went on to discuss the intense atmosphere in the stadium as Besiktas have no won their opening two UCL Group G games and are on course to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first-time in club history.
“We lost against the atmosphere in the first half,” Hasenhuttl added. “We could not handle it. That was definitely the main problem at the beginning. Such an atmosphere in our first away match was a bit too much for some of our players. It’s a deafening noise. It provokes stress. How can you prepare the lads for it? It’s not possible. It’s an experience you need to make. It’s hardly surprising it happens in our first Champions League season.”
Wow.
Below is a look at the atmosphere inside the Vodafone Arena after Besiktas’ victory against Leipzig as the game was also delayed following a partial floodlight failure.
Congrats to the team for the fantastic display. And to all of you amazing fans: you are the heart of Besiktas! ♥️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GX8ijQnd2T