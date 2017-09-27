LIVE – UCL: Man United in Moscow, Chelsea in Madrid

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two Premier League teams are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday in their second games of the 2017-18 group stage.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Chelsea head to Atletico Madrid in a mouth-watering tie in Group C, while Manchester United face CSKA Moscow in the Russian capital in Group A.

Elsewhere the game of the night is surely in Paris as PSG host Bayern Munich. What will happen if Les Parisiens get a penalty kick…

Click on the link above to follow commentary on all the action, while below is the full schedule as we will have reaction and analysis on all the UCL action on Wednesday.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET, unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday’s UCL schedule

Group A

CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United

Basel vs. Benfica

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

Anderlecht vs. Celtic

Group C

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

Qarabag 1-2 Roma (early kick off)

Group D

Sporting Lisbon vs. Barcelona

Juventus vs. Olympiacos

Follow @JPW_NBCSports