Man Utd’s Mourinho on CSKA: “They didn’t look as good as they are, because of us”

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s men battered CSKA Moscow on Wednesday, and this time it was less fanciful.

At least according to him.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and a fine performance from Anthony Martial kept United atop Group A in the UEFA Champions League following a 4-1 win.

[ RECAP: CSKA Moscow 1-4 Man Utd ]

Mourinho rued “Playstation football” from his men in the group stage opener against Basel, and saw less of that on Wednesday (we didn’t necessarily note it).

And, in a lovely and perhaps instant classic Mourinho quote, the Portuguese boss says CSKA Moscow is much much better than neutrals would think from watching the match. From the BBC:

“We started so strong, we surprised them with out attitude. They didn’t look as good as they are, because of us. … “We are almost there. There was not so much PlayStation football tonight, just a little bit of relaxation. That is normal.”

Normal relaxation in Moscow. Not quite what The Beatles were singing about on “The White Album.”

