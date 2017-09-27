Manchester United rocks CSKA Moscow in Russia

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Anthony Martial had a goal and two assists and Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Manchester United sauntered past CSKA Moscow 4-1 in UEFA Champions League play on Wednesday at CSKA Stadium.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored United’s other goal, while CSKA Moscow sullied David De Gea‘s clean sheet in the 90th minute on 19-year-old Konstantin Kuchaev’s first senior goal.

United is off to Benfica next, an Oct. 18 date, while CSKA hosts Basel.

Any drama in this one was sorted quickly, as United did not have the Moscovian trouble of its rivals Liverpool.

Martial crossed from the left for Lukaku to head home in the fourth minute, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan earned a clear-cut penalty to give Martial his goal in the 19th.

The French youngster added his second assist on as easy a goal as Lukaku will score, and United led 3-0 at the break.

3-0 – Both Manchester clubs have been 3-0 up inside the first half hour of their away Champions League matches this season. Rampant. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2017

Mkhitaryan scored a goal in the 57th minute, right when it looked like Martial was set for his brace. Igor Akinfeev pushed a shot into the path of United’s Armenian playmaker for a left-footed finish.

Make that 10 goals in 9 games for Lukaku in a Man United shirt. This was probably the easiest of the bunch. https://t.co/Uj1vFb8cut — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 27, 2017

