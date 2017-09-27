Premier League player Power Rankings

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Michy Batshuayi‘s stoppage time goal lifted Chelsea to a dramatic comeback 2-1 win over hosts Atletico Madrid 1-1 in UEFA Champions League action at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Alvaro Morata’s second half goal offset a David Luiz-conceded penalty as Chelsea equalized vs. Atletico Madrid, setting the stage for Batshuayi.

Antoine Griezmann scored Atleti’s PK.

Atleti next plays Oct. 18 at Qarabag, while Chelsea hosts AS Roma at Stamford Bridge.

It didn’t take long for Chelsea to show promise of an opener, and Eden Hazard was among the Blues to challenge Atleti backstop Jan Oblak.

Yet it was Atleti who’d go ahead in the 40th minute through a penalty, with David Luiz conceding the opportunity with a shove on a corner kick. Griezmann finished his chance because, well, Griezmann.

52% – Since the start of 2015/16, Antoine Griezmann has had a hand in 52% of Atletico Madrid's 33 CL goals (14 goals, 3 assists). Silky. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2017

Morata kept paying Chelsea back for their massive purchase, bagging an equalizer off a nice feed from Hazard.

And Morata was knocking on the door again, but missed wide of the post after beating Oblak.

Chelsea would’ve been content with the point, but Batshuayi buried a Marcos Alonso cross to keep the Blues atop Group C.

Boyhood Atletico fan Alvaro Morata gets his first goal against them – in seventh game for third club. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) September 27, 2017

