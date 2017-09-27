Premier League player Power Rankings

The cream is starting to rise to the top.
Stars from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all trending in the right direction as the big boys start to hit their stride.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 7
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 1
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Up 1
- Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) – New entry
- Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – Up 11
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 4
- Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – New entry
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United) – New entry
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
- Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – Down 3
- Pedro (Chelsea) – New entry
- Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry
- David De Gea (Man United) – Down 3
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
- Phil Jones (Man United) – New entry
- Pascal Gross (Brighton) – Down 8
- Mario Lemina (Southampton) – Down 6
Michy Batshuayi‘s stoppage time goal lifted Chelsea to a dramatic comeback 2-1 win over hosts Atletico Madrid 1-1 in UEFA Champions League action at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.
Alvaro Morata’s second half goal offset a David Luiz-conceded penalty as Chelsea equalized vs. Atletico Madrid, setting the stage for Batshuayi.
Antoine Griezmann scored Atleti’s PK.
Atleti next plays Oct. 18 at Qarabag, while Chelsea hosts AS Roma at Stamford Bridge.
It didn’t take long for Chelsea to show promise of an opener, and Eden Hazard was among the Blues to challenge Atleti backstop Jan Oblak.
Yet it was Atleti who’d go ahead in the 40th minute through a penalty, with David Luiz conceding the opportunity with a shove on a corner kick. Griezmann finished his chance because, well, Griezmann.
Morata kept paying Chelsea back for their massive purchase, bagging an equalizer off a nice feed from Hazard.
And Morata was knocking on the door again, but missed wide of the post after beating Oblak.
Chelsea would’ve been content with the point, but Batshuayi buried a Marcos Alonso cross to keep the Blues atop Group C.
Anthony Martial had a goal and two assists and Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Manchester United sauntered past CSKA Moscow 4-1 in UEFA Champions League play on Wednesday at CSKA Stadium.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored United’s other goal, while CSKA Moscow sullied David De Gea‘s clean sheet in the 90th minute on 19-year-old Konstantin Kuchaev’s first senior goal.
United is off to Benfica next, an Oct. 18 date, while CSKA hosts Basel.
Any drama in this one was sorted quickly, as United did not have the Moscovian trouble of its rivals Liverpool.
Martial crossed from the left for Lukaku to head home in the fourth minute, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan earned a clear-cut penalty to give Martial his goal in the 19th.
The French youngster added his second assist on as easy a goal as Lukaku will score, and United led 3-0 at the break.
Mkhitaryan scored a goal in the 57th minute, right when it looked like Martial was set for his brace. Igor Akinfeev pushed a shot into the path of United’s Armenian playmaker for a left-footed finish.
Good friends Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic could be set for a long spell on either side of one of the world’s best derbies.
McKennie, 19, signed a new contract extension with Schalke on Wednesday, committing his future to the club through the 2021-22 season.
He’d started the last two matches for Schalke, his first two Bundesliga starts, and has become a big part of the club’s future since arriving from FC Dallas.
McKennie did not mince his words when describing his commitment to Gelsenkirchen in a press release:
“It was an easy decision for me to make. I love the club and everything here: my teammates, the head coach and the fans. I’d love to stay here forever.”
Pulisic extended his deal at Dortmund in January, locking him to BVB through 2019-20. Both players could become the most important players on the USMNT within a couple years (Well, Pulisic already is).
Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage matches are at half, with different fates on the docket for the two Premier League sides in action.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Chelsea
David Luiz was whistled for a push inside the 18, and Antoine Griezmann has converted a penalty for the hosts in Spain.
Basel 2-0 Benfica
Michael Lang and Dimitri Oberlin scored within the first 20 minutes as the Swiss hosts have control.
CSKA Moscow 0-3 Manchester United
Romelu Lukaku has a pair of goals, as United is having much better luck in Moscow than rival Liverpool did on Tuesday. Anthony Martial has a penalty for the Red Devils’ other marker.
Anderlecht 0-1 Celtic
Leigh Griffiths bringing his Scottish form to Belgium with a 40th minute goal.
Sporting CP 0-0 Barcelona
No goals to speak of in Lisbon.
Juventus 0-0 Olympiacos
Same thing in Turin.
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Bayern Munich
Dani Alves scored in the second minute off a Neymar assist, then Kylian Mbappe cued up Edinson Cavani to give Les Parisiens some comfort.
Qarabag 1-2 AS Roma
Qarabag put up a better fight against Roma than it did at Chelsea, but Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko has it 2-0 within 16 minutes.