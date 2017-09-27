Ronaldo surprised by increasing criticism

Diego Costa had a few things to get off his chest after his move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid was made official on Tuesday.

With Atletico hosting Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday at their brand spanking new Wanda Metropolitano home, there could be no better timing for Costa to come out with these comments.

Of course, the Spanish international striker cannot play for Atletico until January when their transfer ban ends but right now he is focusing on the past after winning two titles in three seasons at Chelsea.

“Some cycles begin while others end. My cycle at Chelsea began three years ago – three remarkable years in all aspects – and I will never forget it. Two championship titles, a Community Shield, 120 matches, 59 goals and 24 assists later this cycle has ended. Not the way I would have wanted – far from it – but the best way possible. “The wonderful fans of such equally admirable club and all team mates, as well as all clinical, administrative and logistics staff will remain forever in my mind and in my heart. Will bring them with me with the certainty that I will always be by their side as well, and I’m sure they will understand the reason why this cycle of mine has now ended – because I could not lose faith in myself. Thank you Chelsea for everything!”

There’s no doubt that Costa moving on was the best option for everyone. Chelsea’s boss Antonio Conte had told him he was no longer needed and the Blues held out and received $76 million from Atleti for his services.

Now Costa, 28, is back where he wanted to be after leaving Atletico in the summer of 2014 but never really settling in England despite scoring 59 goals in all competitions and being Chelsea’s leading goalscoer in each of the past three seasons.

His combative nature seems perfect for Diego Simeone’s Atletico and even after a tumultuous summer surrounding his eventual departure, most Chelsea fans will wish him well and will remember the important goals he scored as they won two titles in three seasons.

All’s well that ends well. Sort of.

