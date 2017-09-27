UCL AT HALF: Lukaku leading Man Utd rout; Chelsea trails

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage matches are at half, with different fates on the docket for the two Premier League sides in action.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Chelsea

David Luiz was whistled for a push inside the 18, and Antoine Griezmann has converted a penalty for the hosts in Spain.

Basel 2-0 Benfica

Michael Lang and Dimitri Oberlin scored within the first 20 minutes as the Swiss hosts have control.

CSKA Moscow 0-3 Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku has a pair of goals, as United is having much better luck in Moscow than rival Liverpool did on Tuesday. Anthony Martial has a penalty for the Red Devils’ other marker.

9 appearances for Man United, 9 goals. Lukaku 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/cvB1yveEtm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 27, 2017

Anderlecht 0-1 Celtic

Leigh Griffiths bringing his Scottish form to Belgium with a 40th minute goal.

Sporting CP 0-0 Barcelona

No goals to speak of in Lisbon.

Juventus 0-0 Olympiacos

Same thing in Turin.

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Bayern Munich

Dani Alves scored in the second minute off a Neymar assist, then Kylian Mbappe cued up Edinson Cavani to give Les Parisiens some comfort.

Sweet strike from Cavani, but would Neuer have saved that? 🤔 https://t.co/FpauOkxgfL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 27, 2017

Qarabag 1-2 AS Roma

Qarabag put up a better fight against Roma than it did at Chelsea, but Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko has it 2-0 within 16 minutes.

