UCL wrap: PSG batters Bayern Munich; Man Utd, Chelsea win (video)

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage matches saw the Premier League finish the week with four wins and just one draw.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain had it easier than expected against Bayern Munich, while Barcelona found it trickier versus Sporting Lisbon.

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Chelsea

David Luiz was whistled for a push inside the 18, and Antoine Griezmann converted a penalty to put the hosts ahead in Spain. But Eden Hazard set up Alvaro Morata for an equalizer and Michy Batshuayi scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give Chelsea the honor being just the second team to win a UCL match at Atleti in the last two dozen attempts.

Basel 5-0 Benfica

Michael Lang and Dimitri Oberlin scored within the first 20 minutes as the Swiss hosts took control and a Benfica red card helped the score line get out of control.

CSKA Moscow 1-4 Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Anthony Martial had a goal and two assists as the Red Devils had a pretty east go in Russia. The fourth goal went to Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Make that 10 goals in 9 games for Lukaku in a Man United shirt. This was probably the easiest of the bunch. https://t.co/Uj1vFb8cut — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 27, 2017

Anderlecht 0-3 Celtic

Leigh Griffiths bringing his Scottish form to Belgium with a 40th minute goal, and English exports Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair salted away the result with second half goals.

Sporting CP 0-1 Barcelona

Raise your hand if you thought it would take an own goal for Barca to claim three points down the road in Portugal.

Juventus 2-0 Olympiacos

The Greeks kept it close in Turin, but Gonzalo Higuain’s 69th minute goal sent Juve ahead and Mario Mandzukic finished the scoring 11 minutes later.

Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Bayern Munich

Dani Alves scored in the second minute off a Neymar assist, then Kylian Mbappe cued up Edinson Cavani to give Les Parisiens some comfort. Neymar added a marker in the 63rd minute to call it a day on Carlo Ancelotti’s struggling visitors.

Neymar scores PSG's third. That Mbappe foot drag tho 😱😱😱 https://t.co/qLa8PTjVvd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 27, 2017

Qarabag 1-2 AS Roma

Qarabag put up a better fight against Roma than it did at Chelsea, but Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko has it 2-0 within 16 minutes.

