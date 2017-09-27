USMNT prospect McKennie signs new Schalke deal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Good friends Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic could be set for a long spell on either side of one of the world’s best derbies.

McKennie, 19, signed a new contract extension with Schalke on Wednesday, committing his future to the club through the 2021-22 season.

He’d started the last two matches for Schalke, his first two Bundesliga starts, and has become a big part of the club’s future since arriving from FC Dallas.

McKennie did not mince his words when describing his commitment to Gelsenkirchen in a press release:

“It was an easy decision for me to make. I love the club and everything here: my teammates, the head coach and the fans. I’d love to stay here forever.”

Pulisic extended his deal at Dortmund in January, locking him to BVB through 2019-20. Both players could become the most important players on the USMNT within a couple years (Well, Pulisic already is).

