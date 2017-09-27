More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

“Very important win” and “big test” – Chelsea reacts to Atleti comeback

By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Atletico Madrid had lost just one of its last 23 home Champions League matches, but Chelsea made that two in 24.

The Blues trailed 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, but came back through Alvaro Morata and a Michy Batshuayi stoppage time winner to seize control of Group C before an Oct. 18 visit from AS Roma.

[ RECAP: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Chelsea ]

And if you think the Blues aren’t aware of the victory’s special nature, read on (from the BBC):

  • Eden Hazard“We are very happy. It was a tough game against one of the biggest teams in Europe. We deserved to win the game. Atletico Madrid defend well and both teams are strong at blocking the attackers.”
  • Alvaro Morata: “It is a very important win for us. It was a big test. Atletico Madrid were in the Champions League final a few years ago and now we can go home relaxed and put this mentality into the Premier League.”

The 2 Robbies podcast: Man Utd cruises, Chelsea’s comeback, Liverpool’s GKs

AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In today’s show, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Liverpool’s goalkeeper issue (00:25), Manchester City keeping another clean sheet (10:40), Harry Kane scoring the perfect hat trick (16:00), Manchester United’s comfortable night in Moscow (19:35), Chelsea coming from behind to win (25:10) and they preview the Chelsea vs Manchester City game coming up this Saturday (31:50).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5 p.m. ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Listen to the latest pod by clicking play below.

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

UCL wrap: PSG batters Bayern Munich; Man Utd, Chelsea win (video)

AP Photo/Christophe Ena
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage matches saw the Premier League finish the week with four wins and just one draw.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain had it easier than expected against Bayern Munich, while Barcelona found it trickier versus Sporting Lisbon.

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Chelsea

David Luiz was whistled for a push inside the 18, and Antoine Griezmann converted a penalty to put the hosts ahead in Spain. But Eden Hazard set up Alvaro Morata for an equalizer and Michy Batshuayi scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give Chelsea the honor being just the second team to win a UCL match at Atleti in the last two dozen attempts.

Basel 5-0 Benfica

Michael Lang and Dimitri Oberlin scored within the first 20 minutes as the Swiss hosts took control and a Benfica red card helped the score line get out of control.

CSKA Moscow 1-4 Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Anthony Martial had a goal and two assists as the Red Devils had a pretty east go in Russia. The fourth goal went to Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Anderlecht 0-3 Celtic

Leigh Griffiths bringing his Scottish form to Belgium with a 40th minute goal, and English exports Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair salted away the result with second half goals.

Sporting CP 0-1 Barcelona

Raise your hand if you thought it would take an own goal for Barca to claim three points down the road in Portugal.

Juventus 2-0 Olympiacos

The Greeks kept it close in Turin, but Gonzalo Higuain’s 69th minute goal sent Juve ahead and Mario Mandzukic finished the scoring 11 minutes later.

Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Bayern Munich

Dani Alves scored in the second minute off a Neymar assist, then Kylian Mbappe cued up Edinson Cavani to give Les Parisiens some comfort. Neymar added a marker in the 63rd minute to call it a day on Carlo Ancelotti’s struggling visitors.

Qarabag 1-2 AS Roma

Qarabag put up a better fight against Roma than it did at Chelsea, but Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko has it 2-0 within 16 minutes.

Man Utd’s Mourinho on CSKA: “They didn’t look as good as they are, because of us”

AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s men battered CSKA Moscow on Wednesday, and this time it was less fanciful.

At least according to him.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and a fine performance from Anthony Martial kept United atop Group A in the UEFA Champions League following a 4-1 win.

[ RECAP: CSKA Moscow 1-4 Man Utd ]

Mourinho rued “Playstation football” from his men in the group stage opener against Basel, and saw less of that on Wednesday (we didn’t necessarily note it).

And, in a lovely and perhaps instant classic Mourinho quote, the Portuguese boss says CSKA Moscow is much much better than neutrals would think from watching the match. From the BBC:

“We started so strong, we surprised them with out attitude. They didn’t look as good as they are, because of us.

“We are almost there. There was not so much PlayStation football tonight, just a little bit of relaxation. That is normal.”

Normal relaxation in Moscow. Not quite what The Beatles were singing about on “The White Album.”

Batshuayi scores at the death as Chelsea wins at Atleti

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaSep 27, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michy Batshuayi‘s stoppage time goal lifted Chelsea to a dramatic comeback 2-1 win over hosts Atletico Madrid 1-1 in UEFA Champions League action at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Alvaro Morata’s second half goal offset a David Luiz-conceded penalty as Chelsea equalized vs. Atletico Madrid, setting the stage for Batshuayi.

Antoine Griezmann scored Atleti’s PK.

Atleti next plays Oct. 18 at Qarabag, while Chelsea hosts AS Roma at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

It didn’t take long for Chelsea to show promise of an opener, and Eden Hazard was among the Blues to challenge Atleti backstop Jan Oblak.

Yet it was Atleti who’d go ahead in the 40th minute through a penalty, with David Luiz conceding the opportunity with a shove on a corner kick. Griezmann finished his chance because, well, Griezmann.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Morata kept paying Chelsea back for their massive purchase, bagging an equalizer off a nice feed from Hazard.

And Morata was knocking on the door again, but missed wide of the post after beating Oblak.

Chelsea would’ve been content with the point, but Batshuayi buried a Marcos Alonso cross to keep the Blues atop Group C.