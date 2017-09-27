“Very important win” and “big test” – Chelsea reacts to Atleti comeback

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

With the international break coming up, here is how you can devour every single second of the Premier League before the two week hiatus.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Kicking things off on Saturday is an intriguing encounter in Yorkshire as Huddersfield Town host Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com)

Manchester United then host Crystal Palace at the Old Trafford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com)

To round things off on Saturday, it’s the big one as Chelsea and Manchester City clash with Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as two title rivals collide.

Sunday sees three games with Arsenal hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) to get things going as the Gunners aim to keep their recent impressive defensive record intact.

Everton then host Burnley in the second match of the triple header (Watch live, 9:15.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Will Ronald Koeman‘s men bag another win before the break?

Finishing Week 7 off in style, Newcastle United host Liverpool (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at St James’ Park in what is always an entertaining encounter.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester City — NBCSN [STREAM]



Sunday

7 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]

9:15 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

