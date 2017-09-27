Why Leipzig’s Timo Werner asked to subbed off at Besiktas

Confusion surrounds why Timo Werner was subbed out of RB Leipzig’s 2-0 UEFA Champions League defeat at Besiktas on Tuesday.

During the game Werner could be seen holding his ears in distress and was also handed ear plugs to put in with the incredible noise from Bestiktas’ supporters in Istanbul said to be causing him a problem.

After the game Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that German international Werner asked to be substituted.

“Timo no longer wanted to be on the pitch because of circulation and breathing problems,” Hasenhuttl said. “But he feels better again.”

Leipzig’s manager also went on to discuss the intense atmosphere in the stadium as Besiktas have no won their opening two UCL Group G games and are on course to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first-time in club history.

“We lost against the atmosphere in the first half,” Hasenhuttl added. “We could not handle it. That was definitely the main problem at the beginning. Such an atmosphere in our first away match was a bit too much for some of our players. It’s a deafening noise. It provokes stress. How can you prepare the lads for it? It’s not possible. It’s an experience you need to make. It’s hardly surprising it happens in our first Champions League season.”

Below is a look at the atmosphere inside the Vodafone Arena after Besiktas’ victory against Leipzig as the game was also delayed following a partial floodlight failure.

