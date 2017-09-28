More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona faces 3rd-tier Murcia in last 32 of Copa del Rey

Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Defending champion Barcelona will play third-division Murcia in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Thursday’s draw also pitted Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid against third-tier clubs. Madrid faces Fuenlabrada and Atletico plays Elche.

The first leg is in October.

Three-time defending champion Barcelona won last year’s tournament in a final against Alaves, which plays fellow top-tier side Getafe.

Top-tier clubs Celta Vigo and Eibar also meet, as do Deportivo La Coruna and Las Palmas, and Girona and Levante.

Sevilla plays third-division club Cartagena.

England names 26-man squad ahead of UEFA WCQ finale

Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
The Three Lions have revealed the squad that will be available to Gareth Southgate for England’s final two UEFA World Cup qualifying matches, and there aren’t too many surprises.

Manchester City’s Fabian Delph is likely the biggest twist on the list of 26 players, as his last call up came nearly two years ago against Spain.



Top goalscorer throughout qualifying, Harry Kane, is in fine form for Tottenham Hotspur thus far in 2017/18, making his selection run of the mill, while three of his Spurs teammates will join him.

England will close out WCQ qualifying with a home fixture against Slovenia at Wembley Stadium on October 5 before traveling to already-eliminated Lithuania three days later.

STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 28, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT
With the international break coming up, here is how you can devour every single second of the Premier League before the two week hiatus.



The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Saturday is an intriguing encounter in Yorkshire as Huddersfield Town host Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com)

Manchester United then host Crystal Palace at the Old Trafford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com)

To round things off on Saturday, it’s the big one as Chelsea and Manchester City clash with Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as two title rivals collide.

 

Sunday sees three games with Arsenal hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) to get things going as the Gunners aim to keep their recent impressive defensive record intact.

Everton then host Burnley in the second match of the triple header (Watch live, 9:15.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Will Ronald Koeman‘s men bag another win before the break?

Finishing Week 7 off in style, Newcastle United host Liverpool (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at St James’ Park in what is always an entertaining encounter.

 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester City — NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Report: Ancelotti has stepped down at Bayern Munich

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Bayern Munich has looked a shell of itself to start the 2017/18 season, and following Wednesday’s defeat to PSG the club could be in the market for a new manager.

Club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge called for “consequences” following the 3-0 loss at the Parc des Princes, and unfortunately for manager Carlo Ancelotti that could spell the end of his coaching tenure in the German capital.



ESPN FC is reporting that Ancelotti has stepped down from his position at Bayern and that the news will likely come down on Thursday.

Ancelotti replaced now-Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at Bayern ahead of the 2016/17 season, but despite winning the Bundesliga last season the German champions have started off slow.

“What we’ve seen tonight was not Bayern Munich,” Rummenigge said following Wednesday’s defeat.

German outlet Sport Bild first reported that a meeting would take place on Thursday, which could determine the future of Ancelotti.

If the current Bayern boss is in fact sacked, assistant coach Willy Sagnol would likely take over in the interim, although former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has also been linked with the job.

“It was a bitter defeat. One we must talk about. One we must analyse. And one from which we have to draw our consequences,” the Bayern CEO said. “What we’ve seen tonight was not Bayern Munich.”

“I believe that we can all agree on this,” Rummenigge continued. “It’s important we get our act together soon and show we are Bayern Munich, a team which has made a great stir in Europe and Germany in recent years.”

As it stands, Bayern is tied for second place in their UEFA Champions League group, while the Germans are third in the Bundesliga table through six rounds of play.

MLS roundup: Nikolic paces Fire to playoff bid; Sounders cruise

Twitter/@fanly_chifire
By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT
Two Eastern Conference sides booked their places in the MLS Cup playoffs on Wednesday night, while one club dominated their Cascadia matchup and kept the postseason picture out West very jumbled.



Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire each earned their spots in the playoffs after respective victories, with the latter getting a big performance from Nemanja Nikolic — who is up to 20 goals on the season.

The Fire have qualified the playoffs for the first time since 2012, while Atlanta became the fourth expansion side in MLS history to reach the postseason in its first MLS campaign.

The Seattle Sounders kept up in the race for the Western Conference top seed after thumping the Vancouver Whitecaps behind a goal and two assists from Nicolas Lodeiro. Brian Schmetzer’s side continues to play without the injured Jordan Morris, however, the Sounders didn’t appear to miss any beat.

Meanwhile, the Houston Dynamo lost a crucial opportunity to jump back into a West playoff spot with their draw at home against the LA Galaxy. The Dynamo sit one point behind sixth place with four matches remaining, although the club does have a game in hand over Real Salt Lake — who is currently above them.

Here are all of Wednesday night’s results from around MLS.

Atlanta United 3-0 Philadelphia Union
Montreal Impact 0-1 New York City FC
New York Red Bulls 3-3 D.C. United
Orlando City 6-1 New England Revolution
FC Dallas 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Houston Dynamo 3-3 LA Galaxy
San Jose Earthquakes 1-4 Chicago Fire
Seattle Sounders 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps