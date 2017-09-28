Report: Ancelotti has stepped down at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has looked a shell of itself to start the 2017/18 season, and following Wednesday’s defeat to PSG the club could be in the market for a new manager.

Club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge called for “consequences” following the 3-0 loss at the Parc des Princes, and unfortunately for manager Carlo Ancelotti that could spell the end of his coaching tenure in the German capital.

[ MORE: Mourinho speaks following Man United’s win at CSKA ]

ESPN FC is reporting that Ancelotti has stepped down from his position at Bayern and that the news will likely come down on Thursday.

Ancelotti replaced now-Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at Bayern ahead of the 2016/17 season, but despite winning the Bundesliga last season the German champions have started off slow.

“What we’ve seen tonight was not Bayern Munich,” Rummenigge said following Wednesday’s defeat.

German outlet Sport Bild first reported that a meeting would take place on Thursday, which could determine the future of Ancelotti.

If the current Bayern boss is in fact sacked, assistant coach Willy Sagnol would likely take over in the interim, although former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has also been linked with the job.

“It was a bitter defeat. One we must talk about. One we must analyse. And one from which we have to draw our consequences,” the Bayern CEO said. “What we’ve seen tonight was not Bayern Munich.”

“I believe that we can all agree on this,” Rummenigge continued. “It’s important we get our act together soon and show we are Bayern Munich, a team which has made a great stir in Europe and Germany in recent years.”

As it stands, Bayern is tied for second place in their UEFA Champions League group, while the Germans are third in the Bundesliga table through six rounds of play.