Europa League live: Arsenal, Everton in action; Zenit-Socieda clash

The UEFA Europa League rolls on Thursday and even though it’s only Matchday 2, clubs will be looking to establish themselves in their respective groups.
Arsenal and Everton will be in action representing the Premier League, with the latter looking to get its first victory in this season’s competition after falling 3-0 to Atalanta on Matchday 1.
The Gunners currently lead Group H, but a trip to Belarus could be difficult as Arsene Wenger and Co. take on BATE Borisov, who drew 1-1 with Red Star Belgrade in their first match.
Some of the day’s other intriguing matches include Red Bull Salzburg hosting Marseille and Zenit St Petersburg taking on Real Sociedad in Group L. Zenit and Sociedad combined for nine goals in their first matches, so a victory for either team would put them in control of the group.
Here’s a look at Thursday’s Europa League schedule.
1 p.m. ET kick off
BATE Borisov vs Arsenal
Köln vs Crvena Zvezda
Konyaspor vs Vitória Guimarães
RB Salzburg vs Olympique Marseille
Rosenborg vs Vardar
Viktoria Plzeň vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Zenit vs Real Sociedad
Lazio vs Zulte-Waregem
Nice vs Vitesse
Athletic Club vs Zorya
Östersunds FK vs Hertha Berlin
Lugano vs Steaua Bucureşti
3 p.m. ET kick off
Lokomotiv Moskva vs Zlín
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Villarreal
Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv
Skenderbeu Korçë vs Young Boys
Ludogorets vs Hoffenheim
Sporting Braga vs İstanbul Başakşehir
AEK Athens vs Austria Wien
AC Milan vs Rijeka
Olympique Lyonnais vs Atalanta
Everton vs Apollon
Sheriff vs Copenhagen