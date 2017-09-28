More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Europa League live: Arsenal, Everton in action; Zenit-Socieda clash

By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Europa League rolls on Thursday and even though it’s only Matchday 2, clubs will be looking to establish themselves in their respective groups.

[ MORE: England names 26-man roster ahead of UEFA WCQ finale ]

Arsenal and Everton will be in action representing the Premier League, with the latter looking to get its first victory in this season’s competition after falling 3-0 to Atalanta on Matchday 1.

The Gunners currently lead Group H, but a trip to Belarus could be difficult as Arsene Wenger and Co. take on BATE Borisov, who drew 1-1 with Red Star Belgrade in their first match.

Some of the day’s other intriguing matches include Red Bull Salzburg hosting Marseille and Zenit St Petersburg taking on Real Sociedad in Group L. Zenit and Sociedad combined for nine goals in their first matches, so a victory for either team would put them in control of the group.

 

Here’s a look at Thursday’s Europa League schedule.

1 p.m. ET kick off

BATE Borisov vs Arsenal
Köln vs Crvena Zvezda
Konyaspor vs Vitória Guimarães
RB Salzburg vs Olympique Marseille
Rosenborg vs Vardar
Viktoria Plzeň vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Zenit vs Real Sociedad
Lazio vs Zulte-Waregem
Nice vs Vitesse
Athletic Club vs Zorya
Östersunds FK vs Hertha Berlin
Lugano vs Steaua Bucureşti

3 p.m. ET kick off

Lokomotiv Moskva vs Zlín
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Villarreal
Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv
Skenderbeu Korçë vs Young Boys
Ludogorets vs Hoffenheim
Sporting Braga vs İstanbul Başakşehir
AEK Athens vs Austria Wien
AC Milan vs Rijeka
Olympique Lyonnais vs Atalanta
Everton vs Apollon
Sheriff vs Copenhagen

Jack Harrison is the key to NYCFC making a playoff run

Twitter/@NYCFC
By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first two seasons of New York City FC’s existence, it was much of the same for the club when they’d move up the pitch.

The players in the attacking third would target forward David Villa, who would then do his best — and often times succeed — to make the most of the situation and find the back of the net.

[ MORE: MLS Wednesday roundup: Fire clinch playoff spot and more ]

Villa’s brilliance since he came to MLS in 2015 should not and has not gone unnoticed as he’s accumulated 60 league goals in an almost three-year span. However, there’s a reason why NYCFC fell short of the postseason in 2015 and was hammered in last season’s playoff appearance against Toronto FC.

The club was simply too reliant on their star Spanish striker.

Now, it’s conceivable that that previous statement might be a bit too harsh considering the fact that the man is a former World Cup winner and has proven at the age of 35 that he is at the very least one of the top five players in MLS.

That doesn’t change the fact though that to succeed in this league — and most leagues worldwide — there can’t be one player carrying a team to glory.

That’s where Jack Harrison comes in.

The second-year Englishman is coming into his own as one of MLS’ most promising young talents, and his numbers back that up.

The former Manchester United academy product has reached 10 goals this season, after having tallied four a season ago, while also logging the second-most minutes on NYCFC — which shows manager Patrick Vieira’s confidence in the winger.

Meanwhile, six of Harrison’s 10 finishes in 2017 have proven to be game-winning goals, which is the most on his team. That includes Wednesday night’s blast against the Montreal Impact, which kept the Boys in Blue in the running for a first-round bye in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harrison can be pointed to for many reasons, including his goalscoring ability, but it’s the mobility and creative brilliance he exhibits that has made those around MLS wonder how long the 20-year-old will actually stick around in the United States.

As long as he does though, NYCFC needs him crucially, especially come playoff time. Last season, it became painfully clear that the club lacked another dangerous attacking threat outside of Villa, and with Harrison boasting more experience now he is the one that should help carry the load.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, previews

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 28, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The big games just keep coming in the Premier League. Let’s enjoy them while we can ahead of the two week international break.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Arsenal vs. Brighton – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Huddersfield vs. Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Stoke City vs. Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Chelsea vs. Manchester City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Ham vs. Swansea City  – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

West Brom vs. Watford (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

http://imgur.com/SF8MzIP

Everton vs. Burnley – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Barcelona faces 3rd-tier Murcia in last 32 of Copa del Rey

Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Defending champion Barcelona will play third-division Murcia in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Thursday’s draw also pitted Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid against third-tier clubs. Madrid faces Fuenlabrada and Atletico plays Elche.

The first leg is in October.

Three-time defending champion Barcelona won last year’s tournament in a final against Alaves, which plays fellow top-tier side Getafe.

Top-tier clubs Celta Vigo and Eibar also meet, as do Deportivo La Coruna and Las Palmas, and Girona and Levante.

Sevilla plays third-division club Cartagena.

England names 26-man squad ahead of UEFA WCQ finale

Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Three Lions have revealed the squad that will be available to Gareth Southgate for England’s final two UEFA World Cup qualifying matches, and there aren’t too many surprises.

Manchester City’s Fabian Delph is likely the biggest twist on the list of 26 players, as his last call up came nearly two years ago against Spain.

[ MORE: Manchester United rocks CSKA Moscow in UCL action ]

Top goalscorer throughout qualifying, Harry Kane, is in fine form for Tottenham Hotspur thus far in 2017/18, making his selection run of the mill, while three of his Spurs teammates will join him.

England will close out WCQ qualifying with a home fixture against Slovenia at Wembley Stadium on October 5 before traveling to already-eliminated Lithuania three days later.