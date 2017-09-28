More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mike Hewitt/Getty Image

Man City confirms Mendy has ruptured ACL, will undergo surgery

By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Well, the news isn’t good for one of Manchester City’s big summer signings.

[ MORE: England names 26-man roster ahead of final WCQ matches ]

The club revealed on Thursday that Benjamin Mendy has suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee and the defender will have surgery to repair it.

Mendy went to see a specialist in Barcelona, where the surgery will take place on Friday.

The injury occurred during City’s 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace last weekend, with Mendy being forced out of the match prior to the 30th minute.

There is no timetable for the 23-year-old’s return, but it’s expected that he will miss the entire Premier League season given the severity of his injury.

Walcott brace helps Arsenal top BATE in Europa League action

Twitter/@SquawkaNews
By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Gunners have certainly found their groove as of late, and Arsene Wenger‘s side has extended its unbeaten streak to six matches across all competitions with a win on Thursday against BATE Borisov.

Arsenal topped their Belarusian opposition, 4-2, behind a pair of first-half goals from Theo Walcott, while Rob Holding and Olivier Giroud also chimed in at Borisov Arena.

[ MORE: Man City confirms Mendy will undergo surgery for ACL injury ]

It took the Gunners just nine minutes to find the back of the net, when Walcott finished a close-range effort, before doubling the lead in the 22nd minute after a terrible giveaway by BATE goalkeeper Denis Shcherbitski.

Rob Holding soon gave Arsenal its third in the 25th minute (his first for the club) when a corner kick came his way. Per Mertesacker‘s initial header came into the path of the defender and deflected into Holding’s leg before entering the goal.

The home side manage to get a goal back before the half-hour mark though, when Mirko Ivanic’s powerful header beat David Ospina, despite the keeper getting a faint touch to the attempt.

The second half was made more difficult for BATE right out of the gate though, as Olivier Giroud struck his 100th Arsenal goal just minutes into the stanza from the penalty spot.

BATE closed the deficit to 4-2 with under 25 minutes remaining through Mikhail Gordeichuk, and continued to test the visitors in the latter stages of the match.

Arsenal sits in full control of Group H on six points following the team’s second straight win, while BATE drops to third place.

Portland Thorns striker Nadia Nadim will join Man City Women in 2018

Twitter/@ManCityWomen
By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nadia Nadim has overcome some very trying times to get to her current standing in life, but the Afghani-born soccer player has defied the odds and continues to shine.

[ MORE: Ancelotti reportedly steps down at Bayern Munich ]

The 29-year-old completed a move to Manchester City Women on Thursday, although she won’t officially join the English side until January 2018.

Nadim currently plays in the NWSL with the Portland Thorns, where she has scored 13 goals since joining the West Coast club in 2016.

“It feels awesome and fantastic to be a part of this club [Man City]… I feel honoured and humble to be in this situation,” Nadim said following the announcement of her move.

“This Club is doing so much for women’s football, they are a pioneer in the women’s game and I want to be a part of that. I know the Club has such big ambition, one of them is winning the Champions League so it wasn’t a difficult choice for me.

The forward has racked up 20 international goals for Denmark, the nation where her family fled to during her childhood. She has become a stable for the European nation’s team since 2009, making 71 appearances for the Danish.

Europa League live: Arsenal, Everton in action; Zenit-Socieda clash

Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Europa League rolls on Thursday and even though it’s only Matchday 2, clubs will be looking to establish themselves in their respective groups.

[ MORE: England names 26-man roster ahead of UEFA WCQ finale ]

Arsenal and Everton will be in action representing the Premier League, with the latter looking to get its first victory in this season’s competition after falling 3-0 to Atalanta on Matchday 1.

The Gunners currently lead Group H, but a trip to Belarus could be difficult as Arsene Wenger and Co. take on BATE Borisov, who drew 1-1 with Red Star Belgrade in their first match.

Some of the day’s other intriguing matches include Red Bull Salzburg hosting Marseille and Zenit St Petersburg taking on Real Sociedad in Group L. Zenit and Sociedad combined for nine goals in their first matches, so a victory for either team would put them in control of the group.

 

Here’s a look at Thursday’s Europa League schedule.

1 p.m. ET kick off

BATE Borisov vs Arsenal
Köln vs Crvena Zvezda
Konyaspor vs Vitória Guimarães
RB Salzburg vs Olympique Marseille
Rosenborg vs Vardar
Viktoria Plzeň vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Zenit vs Real Sociedad
Lazio vs Zulte-Waregem
Nice vs Vitesse
Athletic Club vs Zorya
Östersunds FK vs Hertha Berlin
Lugano vs Steaua Bucureşti

3 p.m. ET kick off

Lokomotiv Moskva vs Zlín
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Villarreal
Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv
Skenderbeu Korçë vs Young Boys
Ludogorets vs Hoffenheim
Sporting Braga vs İstanbul Başakşehir
AEK Athens vs Austria Wien
AC Milan vs Rijeka
Olympique Lyonnais vs Atalanta
Everton vs Apollon
Sheriff vs Copenhagen

Jack Harrison is the key to NYCFC making a playoff run

Twitter/@NYCFC
By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first two seasons of New York City FC’s existence, it was much of the same for the club when they’d move up the pitch.

The players in the attacking third would target forward David Villa, who would then do his best — and often times succeed — to make the most of the situation and find the back of the net.

[ MORE: MLS Wednesday roundup: Fire clinch playoff spot and more ]

Villa’s brilliance since he came to MLS in 2015 should not and has not gone unnoticed as he’s accumulated 60 league goals in an almost three-year span. However, there’s a reason why NYCFC fell short of the postseason in 2015 and was hammered in last season’s playoff appearance against Toronto FC.

The club was simply too reliant on their star Spanish striker.

Now, it’s conceivable that that previous statement might be a bit too harsh considering the fact that the man is a former World Cup winner and has proven at the age of 35 that he is at the very least one of the top five players in MLS.

That doesn’t change the fact though that to succeed in this league — and most leagues worldwide — there can’t be one player carrying a team to glory.

That’s where Jack Harrison comes in.

The second-year Englishman is coming into his own as one of MLS’ most promising young talents, and his numbers back that up.

The former Manchester United academy product has reached 10 goals this season, after having tallied four a season ago, while also logging the second-most minutes on NYCFC — which shows manager Patrick Vieira’s confidence in the winger.

Meanwhile, six of Harrison’s 10 finishes in 2017 have proven to be game-winning goals, which is the most on his team. That includes Wednesday night’s blast against the Montreal Impact, which kept the Boys in Blue in the running for a first-round bye in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harrison can be pointed to for many reasons, including his goalscoring ability, but it’s the mobility and creative brilliance he exhibits that has made those around MLS wonder how long the 20-year-old will actually stick around in the United States.

As long as he does though, NYCFC needs him crucially, especially come playoff time. Last season, it became painfully clear that the club lacked another dangerous attacking threat outside of Villa, and with Harrison boasting more experience now he is the one that should help carry the load.