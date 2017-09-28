MLS roundup: Nikolic paces Fire to playoff bid; Sounders cruise

Two Eastern Conference sides booked their places in the MLS Cup playoffs on Wednesday night, while one club dominated their Cascadia matchup and kept the postseason picture out West very jumbled.

Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire each earned their spots in the playoffs after respective victories, with the latter getting a big performance from Nemanja Nikolic — who is up to 20 goals on the season.

The Fire have qualified the playoffs for the first time since 2012, while Atlanta became the fourth expansion side in MLS history to reach the postseason in its first MLS campaign.

The Seattle Sounders kept up in the race for the Western Conference top seed after thumping the Vancouver Whitecaps behind a goal and two assists from Nicolas Lodeiro. Brian Schmetzer’s side continues to play without the injured Jordan Morris, however, the Sounders didn’t appear to miss any beat.

Meanwhile, the Houston Dynamo lost a crucial opportunity to jump back into a West playoff spot with their draw at home against the LA Galaxy. The Dynamo sit one point behind sixth place with four matches remaining, although the club does have a game in hand over Real Salt Lake — who is currently above them.

Here are all of Wednesday night’s results from around MLS.

Atlanta United 3-0 Philadelphia Union

Montreal Impact 0-1 New York City FC

New York Red Bulls 3-3 D.C. United

Orlando City 6-1 New England Revolution

FC Dallas 2-0 Colorado Rapids

Houston Dynamo 3-3 LA Galaxy

San Jose Earthquakes 1-4 Chicago Fire

Seattle Sounders 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps