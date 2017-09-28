Portland Thorns striker Nadia Nadim will join Man City Women in 2018

Nadia Nadim has overcome some very trying times to get to her current standing in life, but the Afghani-born soccer player has defied the odds and continues to shine.

The 29-year-old completed a move to Manchester City Women on Thursday, although she won’t officially join the English side until January 2018.

Nadim currently plays in the NWSL with the Portland Thorns, where she has scored 13 goals since joining the West Coast club in 2016.

“It feels awesome and fantastic to be a part of this club [Man City]… I feel honoured and humble to be in this situation,” Nadim said following the announcement of her move.

“This Club is doing so much for women’s football, they are a pioneer in the women’s game and I want to be a part of that. I know the Club has such big ambition, one of them is winning the Champions League so it wasn’t a difficult choice for me.

The forward has racked up 20 international goals for Denmark, the nation where her family fled to during her childhood. She has become a stable for the European nation’s team since 2009, making 71 appearances for the Danish.